Williamstown cruises past Ravenswood

WILLIAMSTOWN — Maxwell Molessa’s 60-yard touchdown strike to Louis Goodnow got things rolling for host Williamstown here Friday night during homecoming and the Yellowjackets easily improved to 2-1 after cruising past Ravenswood, 35-8. The 2-1 Yellowjackets of head coach Chris Beck scored on their first possession. The ‘Jackets used a 6-yard run by Rickie Allen and a 9-yard gain from Molessa to pick up a pair of third downs. Facing another third down at its own 40, WHS took the lead for good when Molessa hit a wide open Goodnow and it was 7-0 at the 7:15 mark after Isaac Joy’s extra point.