Williamstown cruises past Ravenswood

Marietta Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSTOWN — Maxwell Molessa’s 60-yard touchdown strike to Louis Goodnow got things rolling for host Williamstown here Friday night during homecoming and the Yellowjackets easily improved to 2-1 after cruising past Ravenswood, 35-8. The 2-1 Yellowjackets of head coach Chris Beck scored on their first possession. The ‘Jackets used a 6-yard run by Rickie Allen and a 9-yard gain from Molessa to pick up a pair of third downs. Facing another third down at its own 40, WHS took the lead for good when Molessa hit a wide open Goodnow and it was 7-0 at the 7:15 mark after Isaac Joy’s extra point.

www.mariettatimes.com

Reuters

Algeria's former President Bouteflika dies at 84

ALGIERS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at 84, the presidency said on Friday, more than two years after he stepped down under pressure from mass protests and the army. Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria's war for independence, had ruled the North African country for...
