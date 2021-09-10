Expert Edition: Anatomy of a 5G Smart Base

Cybersecurity is one our most critical challenges – ranging from the safety and security of personal devices to the electric grid. Keeping cyber defense at the core of infrastructure modernization programs is key to ensuring that our nation’s information remains protected from potential hackers. However, a recent audit conducted by the Defense Department Inspector General found that the DoD and Department of Homeland Security could improve their implementation of key elements of a 2018 memorandum outlining the cybersecurity partnership between the two organizations, jeopardizing our nation’s critical infrastructure. The opportunity for the DoD and DHS to establish a cyber defense implementation plan in conjunction with the Biden administration’s investment in cybersecurity initiatives through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and American Jobs Plan demonstrates how technology modernization and digital transformation programs are a priority for this administration. As the Biden administration implements these programs, cyber defense must be at the core, and perimeter, of all modernization initiatives.

