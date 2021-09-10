CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert Edition: Anatomy of a 5G Smart Base

federalnewsnetwork.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Defense Department’s 5G testbeds aren’t just proving the value of the infrastructure technology. The nearly dozen pilots are showing non-technical people what the future looks like. Whether it’s families relying on 5G infrastructure to communicate with loved ones or perform their jobs or schooling remotely, or to run warehouses...

federalnewsnetwork.com

Interesting Engineering

The US Air Force's MC-130 Seaplane is Finally in the Works

Lockheed Martin's C-130J Super Hercules aircraft is not just the workhorse for the military but also a super achiever. In its career that has spanned over two decades, this aircraft has landed in the Arctic, on the highest airstrip, and even an aircraft carrier carrying out medevac, troop, and cargo transport. The US Air Force now plans to make it a seaplane as well, thereby making it possible for this mighty aircraft to land anywhere across the globe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thurrott.com

Microsoft Purchases Web-Based Video Editing Solution

Microsoft announced that it will acquire Clipchamp, a web-based video editor. But it’s unclear how the tool will be integrated into existing offerings. “Clipchamp is an in-browser video creation and editing experience founded in 2013 with a mission to empower anyone to tell stories worth sharing,” Microsoft corporate vice president Chris Pratley explains of the acquisition. “The Clipchamp team is dedicated to making a video app they would personally love and are proud to have the world use as well. Clipchamp’s technical approach is to combine the simplicity of a web app with the ability to process video using the full computing power of a PC with graphics processing unit (GPU) acceleration, something that was formerly limited to traditional video applications.”
SOFTWARE
federalnewsnetwork.com

Pentagon official says CMMC changes will be finalized ‘very soon’

The Pentagon will finalize and announce changes to its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program “very soon,” as it looks to strike a balance between increasing the security of the defense industrial base and addressing cost concerns about the cybersecurity auditing program, according to a Defense Department acquisition official. Christine Michienzi,...
MILITARY
federalnewsnetwork.com

Accelerating Service Delivery with FedRAMP SaaS Capabilities

As the next round of IT modernization is planned, one of the federal agency goals is the reduction of friction. Friction can manifest itself in many different ways: slow processes for onboarding and provisioning employees, developing and authorizing new applications, getting newly-formed teams or workgroups the tools they need or difficulty in curating and staging the data needed for analytic and management applications.
TECHNOLOGY
federalnewsnetwork.com

Why the cyber EO made zero trust no longer a suggestion

A surge in attacks against critical infrastructure have demonstrated how cyber-threats crossed over from the digital world into the physical realm. President Joe Biden responded to the rising threat on May 12 with a cybersecurity executive order. While aiming to improve the state of national cybersecurity, the EO’s focus was put squarely on increasing the protection of government networks.
POLITICS
federalnewsnetwork.com

Military has deadliest stretch of COVID-19 in August

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari. House Republicans said Farm Service Agency offices around the country are understaffed. FSA hired 165 permanent federal, 250...
PUBLIC HEALTH
federalnewsnetwork.com

Bipartisan infrastructure framework can’t forget cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is one our most critical challenges – ranging from the safety and security of personal devices to the electric grid. Keeping cyber defense at the core of infrastructure modernization programs is key to ensuring that our nation’s information remains protected from potential hackers. However, a recent audit conducted by the Defense Department Inspector General found that the DoD and Department of Homeland Security could improve their implementation of key elements of a 2018 memorandum outlining the cybersecurity partnership between the two organizations, jeopardizing our nation’s critical infrastructure. The opportunity for the DoD and DHS to establish a cyber defense implementation plan in conjunction with the Biden administration’s investment in cybersecurity initiatives through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and American Jobs Plan demonstrates how technology modernization and digital transformation programs are a priority for this administration. As the Biden administration implements these programs, cyber defense must be at the core, and perimeter, of all modernization initiatives.
TECHNOLOGY
federalnewsnetwork.com

Where does waste, fraud and abuse in the military stand after Afghanistan?

The closing of the war in Afghanistan is stoking new concerns about waste, fraud, abuse and industry pressure in Defense Department spending. A new study from the Center for International Policy (CIP) and Brown University is shedding light on squandered dollars post-9/11 and how the defense industry may be influencing policy to beef up the military-industrial complex for the next phase of threats.
MILITARY
federalnewsnetwork.com

Strategies for Network Modernization

If there was any doubt about the importance of agency networks, it was put to rest over the last 18 months. Agencies with a modernized network fared better during the rush to remote work and requirement to serve citizens in a digital way. Now as agencies can take a quarter...
TECHNOLOGY
federalnewsnetwork.com

Cloud Exchange: Leveraging cloud data and migration in the public sector healthcare arena

Cloud computing is rapidly advancing health care on three important fronts. First, according to Mathew Soltis, vice president of Cloud Solutions at GDIT, is how it’s improving health care research. The cloud enables aggregation and sharing of data in a given research domain, speeding visualization and data analysis, and therefore the development of remedies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
federalnewsnetwork.com

Central Command awards a gigantic task order to help with a range of intelligence challenges

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Not many task orders are worth nearly $1 billion. But the Defense Department’s Central Command just issued a big one to Peraton. CENTCOM wants help with a variety of information and intelligence challenges. For more on the contract, Peraton’s Technical Lead Program Manager Shawn Chenoweth spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.
MILITARY
Puget Sound Business Journal

Microsoft acquires Australia-based video editing software startup with Seattle ties

Microsoft Corp. has bought an Australia-based video editing software startup with numerous ties to Seattle. Clipchamp, a company with 17 million users, grew during the Covid-19 pandemic by bringing video creation and editing tools to the masses. It also had partnerships that allowed Zoom and Google users to cut and trim calls and meetings. Registered users increased by 54% during the pandemic, the company reported in July.
SEATTLE, WA
federalnewsnetwork.com

FDIC, State finding novel approaches to bring new technology to users

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is taking the next step to tackle its big data problem by prototyping four tools from industry. The State Department is pushing software development tools out to its mission areas. Both agencies are using these approaches to solve long-standing technology challenges. Sylvia Burns, FDIC chief...
TECHNOLOGY
federalnewsnetwork.com

Industry’s patience wearing thin with DoD’s CMMC, GSA’s follow-on to OASIS

Industry frustrations are rising. Whether it’s a lack of communication from agencies or a lack of patience from contractors, the honeymoon for the Biden administration seems to be ending with the late summer heat. Two recent letters from industry associations demonstrate this waning patience. First, the Coalition for Government Procurement...
ECONOMY
federalnewsnetwork.com

Establishing a cyber safety review board

The National Transportation Safety Board may be one of the most trusted U.S. agencies worldwide. That trust is based in part on NTSB’s standalone status outside any cabinet department; it is truly independent and objective, and its recommendations are generally treated as gospel. The creation of a Cyber Safety Review...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Android Central

Does Tello support 5G?

Best answer: Yes, Tello uses the T-Mobile network for its customers, including LTE and 5G support. All Tello plans come with 5G support, but you may need to upgrade your phone to use it. T-Mobile's 5G network covers 305 million Americans and isn't slowing down with continued expansion. The network...
CELL PHONES
federalnewsnetwork.com

A contractor learns, if you’re going to price high, price really, really high

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. In the sweepstakes for the latest iteration of a big Army logistics contract, two bid protests failed to gain a prize for one bidder. A big issue was pricing. Its prices were too high, but not too high enough. Sounds strange? Smith Pachter McWhorter procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain.
MILITARY

