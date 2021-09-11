Sheet Pan Roasted Chicken Panzanella

Here's one heck of an omelet hack: I’m making six flavorful omelets … all at once … in the oven! You just need to whisk a large batch of eggs, pour 'em into an 11-by-17-inch baking sheet, add any toppings you like and bake it off. Here, I divided my sheet pan into three sections: a medley of sautéed vegetables (aka whatever you have in your fridge), poultry sausage or savory bacon with melty cheddar, and last but not least, tomato, lox and onion. Once cooked, you can cut them into six large squares and dig in. Or, you can create the ultimate omelet wrap by placing a square on a tortilla and rolling it up. If you have any leftovers, they’ll keep in the fridge for up to a week. Be sure to wrap them individually and simply warm for about 30 seconds in the microwave before eating. Makes for an egg-cellent meal!

