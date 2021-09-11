CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Premier League clubs can play South American players after ban threat averted

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WUyi6_0bsugmGe00
FIFA's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Premier League clubs that had prevented players from Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay from travelling to participate in World Cup matches will be allowed to play them this weekend after a threat of a five-day ban was averted.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City were among clubs who did not release players for the current international break as they would have been travelling to countries on the UK's COVID-19 red list.

Their home countries had the right to trigger the ban but agreed to waive the FIFA rule after talks.

The decision had been reached "based on positive signals and constructive dialogue FIFA has received from the UK government towards the international match window in October," the game's governing body said in a statement.

The leaders of FIFA, the Football Association and the Premier League had sent a letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeking to resolve the issue.

"The UK government is now open to find a reasonable solution with the three organisations, who are working closely together in a spirit of mutual understanding, in the interests of everyone," FIFA's statement said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Premier League clubs fear repeat of quarantine mess as fury grows in the row over releasing South American stars for World Cup qualifiers

Premier League clubs fear a repeat of the crisis over their South American players next month as fury grows in the row over releasing their stars for international duty. Tottenham are angry that Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero defied club orders not to join up with Argentina and they are now likely to miss at least three matches because of quarantine requirements.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Premier League managers criticise Fifa ruling that could see players banned

Premier League bosses have criticised a Fifa ruling that could see their Brazilian players banned this weekend over Covid-19 protocols. Under Fifa rules, players not released for the recent South American World Cup qualifiers can be banned for five days. The Premier League, the relevant national associations and Fifa are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Premier League: Eight Brazil players stopped from playing for their clubs this weekend

Premier League, Brazil, FIFA, Chelsea F.C., Brazilian football league system, Leeds United F.C., Liverpool F.C., Francisco Sierralta. Eight Premier League players will be stopped from playing for their clubs this weekend after Brazilian football authorities triggered a Fifa rule to prevent them appearing. Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
chatsports.com

TEN Premier League superstars are BANNED from playing this weekend as Brazil lead 'red list' nations taking revenge via FIFA's 'five-day rule' over clubs blocking international call-ups

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are among the hardest hit after 10 Premier League stars from South America were banned from playing this weekend - despite them skipping the international break to stay in England. The Brazilian FA are leading the South American nations taking revenge for clubs...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Reluctant Premier League players are finally getting their Covid jabs because they want to go out clubbing... the penny drops and reality is dawning after travel chaos, peer pressure and curbs on their social life

The reality of life without the Covid jab is finally dawning on Premier League footballers. A bespoke message from deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam is due to drop into their inboxes this week urging them to get vaccinated, and club medics are reporting a slow but steady uptake among previously reluctant players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
defector.com

World Cup Qualifier Halted So That Four Premier League Players Can Be Deported

The men’s national soccer teams of Brazil and Argentina met at an echoey and mostly empty Arena Corinthians in São Paolo Sunday for a scheduled World Cup qualifier. The stadium was echoey and mostly empty for this match between the fiercest of rivals because Brazil, despite many outward indicators, is still at least observing some level of caution regarding the ongoing pandemic. Accordingly, Brazil’s pandemic restrictions require that individuals traveling into the country from certain other countries must quarantine for 14 days before being loosed upon society, in order to ensure they are not carriers of the ultra-scary delta variant. This restriction would naturally include players recently arriving on international breaks from their club teams—players who might, for example, wish to participate in any soccer matches of tremendous national significance.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#South American#The Football Association#British
chatsports.com

EXCLUSIVE: Eleven Premier League stars who were banned from playing this weekend by angry South American nations could now be FREE to feature after top-flight bosses intervened to stop row

The Premier League is hopeful that the 11 players banned from playing this weekend after failing to appear for their international sides will be allowed to take to the field. Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea were set to be the hardest hit following a backlash from South American nations who attempted to take revenge when top flight clubs prevented their stars from heading to red list countries for the recent fixtures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea & Man Utd hit as eight Brazilian players barred from playing in Premier League

The likes of Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Ederson and Fred will be unavailable for their Premier League clubs this weekend. Premier League teams including Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United will be without a host of star players this weekend after the row between English clubs and the Brazilian Football Association escalated dramatically.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Premier League's 'banned' 11 players CAN play this weekend after Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay finally give in and agree to knock FIFA's 5-day restriction for not playing for their countries on the head

Premier League players who did not travel to South or Central America for international duty will be able to play for their clubs this weekend in a dramatic turnaround. Sportsmail understands that following discussions between FIFA and the various football associations involved in Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay an agreement has been reached to waive the five-day 'ban' on the players who did not travel.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Premier League clubs 'agree they will defy FIFA and PLAY their "banned" stars this weekend' after Brazil refused to back down on blocking players who weren't released for internationals

Premier League clubs are reportedly planning to ignore FIFA's demands not to play their 'banned' South and Central American players in matches this weekend. There are 11 players due to be suspended from playing this weekend by FIFA after they failed to appear for their international sides when their clubs refused to send them to red-list countries.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Premier League bosses in the dark over players as club v country row simmers

London (AFP) – Premier League managers said Friday they did not know whether they could select their Brazilian players for matches this weekend as a “senseless” club versus country row threatens to disrupt plans. English top-flight clubs refused to release players for international duty in countries on the UK government’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Liverpool star reacts as FIFA confirm South American players are cleared to play

Liverpool were put into a difficult position in recent days, with the Brazilian FA moving to ban its players from turning out for the club this weekend. It wasn’t just the Reds initially impacted, though – all South American players in the Premier League called up for international duty last month were dealt a short-term restriction until last night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

183K+
Followers
208K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy