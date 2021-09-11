CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's been 20 years since 9/11 and a united country. Let's work to end the divisiveness

Daily Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, we recognize 20 years since the incidents of 9/11. While we may remember where we were at the time, I also remember how we as a country pulled together. There were drives to collect materials to be sent to the workers at the World Trade Center who were searching and clearing the rubble. People seemed to be more kind to each other, greeting each other and holding doors. We were a unified country out to show the world how we can work together to respond to such an attack and tragedy.

www.the-daily-record.com

Teen Vogue

What the 20 Years Since 9/11 Have Been Like For a Survivor

In this essay, Helaina Hovitz recalls her experience near Ground Zero on 9/11. Helaina is an editor, journalist, and author of the memoir After 9/11. You can read more from her at HelainaHovitz.com, find her on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @HelainaHovitz. Content warning: This story contains descriptions of...
PTSD
waynetimes.com

Let's play: "Build a Country"

Think about it, you have been fighting for over 30 years. If not the Russians, then the Americans and their allies. Formed in 1994, the Taliban were made up of former Afghan resistance fighters, known collectively as mujahedeen, who fought the invading Soviet forces in the 1980s. They aimed to impose their interpretation of Islamic law on the country -- and remove any foreign influence.
AFGHANISTAN
Wake Up Wyoming

It’s Been 20 Years, The True Lesson Of 9/11

It's hard to believe that it has been 20 years since the attack that shook America and the world. For those of us old enough to remember, we will never forget where we were and how we heard the news. We will never forget the sight of those towers coming down. Nor can we forget those brave passengers who brought their own plane down rather than letting the terrorists use it as a weapon. Those at the pentagon who never saw it coming.
State
Massachusetts State
Gainesville Times

20 years since 9/11, country’s strengths, weaknesses on full display

Twenty years ago, our nation was stunned as terrorists flew hijacked airplanes into the buildings of the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, and in doing so brought a visage of death and destruction we had never expected to see on American soil. While random, calculated deadly violence is a...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Since 9/11, most terrorism in this country has been made in the USA

Most Americans past 30 recall exactly where they were on Sept. 11, 2001, when they heard that hijacked airliners had brought death and destruction to the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pa. With shocking details of that dark day unfolding by the hour, Post journalists...
POLITICS
Washington Post

It's been 20 years since 9/11. Are we safer now?

Michael Leiter, who directed the National Counterterrorism Center from 2007 to 2011, joins James for a conversation about how the terrorism threat has evolved over the past two decades. "Terrorism of many sorts continues domestically and internationally," Leiter writes in his op-ed for The Post, "but the data is unmistakable...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Barack Obama
Gladwin County Record

Let's work

Throughout history there appears to be two ways of believing about the competence of regular people. During the Revolutionary War, those that sided with King George of England thought that if common people were left to their own devices that the world would be in chaos. This group felt that the common people would destroy themselves and everybody else. The other group, the American colonists, had an opposing view which said that common people, if left to themselves would manage quite well and even prosper. Interestingly, Henry David Thoreau in his writing, “On the Duty of Civil Disobedience,” stated that the government that governs least, governs best and that the government that doesn’t govern at all is even better.
AMERICAS
wallowa.com

Never forget: It’s been 20 years since 9/11

ENTERPRISE — It was just over 20 years ago — Sept. 11, 2001 — that 19 Islamic terrorists hijacked four airliners and crashed them into the twin World Trade Center towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and changed the world forever.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
ssnewstelegram.com

Recounting the years since 9/11

Today marks the 20th anniversary since the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon that shook the United States to its core. In the years since, the memories have stayed strong as local first responders have remembered those fallen people. The following are snippets from News-Telegram editions over...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Lockhaven Express

Twenty years since 9/11

It’s been twenty years. Like everyone else in America, I remember where I was at the time, what I was doing. I was actually in the library when I found out — I was part of a community service group that communicated mostly by email. I woke up that morning, had some coffee, and went down to check my messages. And then I got the email from our group leader, explaining to us that planes had been flown into the Twin Towers.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Iowa State Daily

Poyer: Let's talk living in the aftermath of 9/11

Editor's Note: This piece is a part of the series "Let's talk." Sep. 11, 2001 is an infamous day for a very tragic reason. I, of course, do not remember this day, as I was just shy of seven months old when it occurred. Yet, I feel a sorrow deep in my soul on this day every year.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Always remember 9/11 tragedy, but let’s not relive it

Regarding “Readers from across nation remember, reflect on Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks” (Sept. 8): Never forget. Those are important words that we all should adhere to. Letter: To avoid unwanted pregnancies, avoid sexual relations. Letter: Writer claiming ‘communism’ doesn’t know communism. Letter: Society lets men make sexual mistakes, but...
SOCIETY
San Francisco Chronicle

America's been in a two-decade 'suck' since 9/11. And we have no one to blame but ourselves

The crumbling chaos of the falling twin towers is burned into the American consciousness much like the John F. Kennedy assassination was 38 years prior. I wasn’t even born, but I remember the open convertible, the waving and smiling to the adoring Dallas crowd. I still see Jackie’s powder pink suit and matching pillbox hat. Then the shots! Shock and complete devastation at the same time.
COMBAT SPORTS

