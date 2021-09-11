It's been 20 years since 9/11 and a united country. Let's work to end the divisiveness

Throughout history there appears to be two ways of believing about the competence of regular people. During the Revolutionary War, those that sided with King George of England thought that if common people were left to their own devices that the world would be in chaos. This group felt that the common people would destroy themselves and everybody else. The other group, the American colonists, had an opposing view which said that common people, if left to themselves would manage quite well and even prosper. Interestingly, Henry David Thoreau in his writing, “On the Duty of Civil Disobedience,” stated that the government that governs least, governs best and that the government that doesn’t govern at all is even better.

