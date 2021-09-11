It's been 20 years since 9/11 and a united country. Let's work to end the divisiveness
Today, we recognize 20 years since the incidents of 9/11. While we may remember where we were at the time, I also remember how we as a country pulled together. There were drives to collect materials to be sent to the workers at the World Trade Center who were searching and clearing the rubble. People seemed to be more kind to each other, greeting each other and holding doors. We were a unified country out to show the world how we can work together to respond to such an attack and tragedy.www.the-daily-record.com
