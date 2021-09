The Oakland A’s won their third straight game Friday, a 10-5 victory over the Texas Rangers to open a series at the Coliseum. The A’s are heating up, after a stretch in which they lost 15 of 21 games to put their postseason hopes on the brink. Tonight their offense led the way, dropping double-digits on the inexperienced pitching staff of a rebuilding Rangers club, while Oakland’s bullpen cobbled together more than six innings of excellent work to hold the lead when their own starter was knocked out early.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO