Tau: Potter reveals Brighton players who were ahead of Al Ahly star

By Dennis Mabuka
goal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 27-year-old Bafana Bafana star left the Seagulls to sign for the African champions on a four-year contract. Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has opened up on why South Africa player Percy Tau left the Premier League club to sign for Al Ahly. The 27-year-old finally ended transfer...

