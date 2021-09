🚨"He had Nothing" Fury On Wilder🥊 Tony Lapidus Impressions Responds as Fury to Deontay Wilder❗️

Deontay Wilder has demanded he is given a full pay check and the WBC title if Tyson Fury pulls out of their trilogy fight on 9 October.The bout is the third between the two heavyweights and the first encounter in December 2018 was judged a split draw with Fury stripping Wilder of the title in February 2020.The fight was originally scheduled for 24 July but Fury had to withdraw after he tested positive for Covid. Now Wilder believes his opponent could pull out once again.“If he don’t show up he’s going to have to suffer the consequences, the penalties...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO