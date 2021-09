Castillo (7-15) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Tigers after allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while fanning seven across six innings. Castillo tossed his fifth straight quality start but has been unable to deliver many wins in that span, going 1-4 with a 2.81 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP across 32 innings through that stretch. Castillo endured a slow start to the season but has picked things up of late and has allowed more than three earned runs just once since the beginning of June.

