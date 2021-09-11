CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

🚨"I Beat Your Trainer" John David Jackson on Fury 🆚 Wilder 3🏆🥊 & Shields 🆚 Marshall & More❗

By TBV
thaboxingvoice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code TBV at MANSCAPED.com! #ad #manscapedpod. John David Jackson is an American former professional boxer who competed from 1984 to 1999, and has since worked as a boxing trainer. He is a two-weight world champion, having held the WBO junior middleweight title twice between 1988 and 1993, and the WBA middleweight title from 1993 to 1994.

thaboxingvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield Paycheck For Belfort Fight Leaks

The 58-year-old Evander Holyfield has agreed to box Vitor Belfort on September 11 as per the reports of TMZ sports. It reports come after it was found that Oscar De La Hoya has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of his comeback fight with Vitor Belfort. The one remaining hurdle is getting Holyfield-Belfort approved by the California State Athletic Commission.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Posts Heartbreaking Girlfriend Photo

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather recently took to his Instagram account to reminisce his ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris, who passed away last year. She was mother of three of Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s children and died from an accidental drug overdose, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The specific cause of...
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Dave Chappelle Reveals Bold Truth About Jake Paul Fight

The question on the minds of many has been: Was the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight fixed? While many have argued that Jake Paul is “just that good” and that Tyron Woodley “just isn’t that good” we have to face the facts that a ton of things just don’t line up correctly. We could go back and forth with everything that was wrong with the fight from the jump, but some new evidence has surfaced for the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley conspiracy theorists….Deontay Wilder Drops Drug Use Bombshell.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John David#David Jackson#Boxing#Shields#Combat#Tbv#American#Wbo#Wba#Facebook#Thaboxingvoice Audio
boxingnewsandviews.com

George Foreman On The Best Boxer He Ever Saw

Heavyweight boxing is charted with many great champions down through the decades and chronicles of the sweet science. While heavyweights in today’s times are bigger than those of years gone by, with the likes of Alexander Usyk of the Ukraine who challenges Anthony Joshua soon, sharing roughly the same dimensions height and weight-wise as former champion George Foreman, some things hold true to both Usyk’s and Foreman’s respective eras.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Sabotages’ Gervonta Davis Fight

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has seemingly ruined a huge boxing contest. A bout between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia had been on the cards and the potential fight could have come to fruition. After Garcia’s stoppage of Luke Campbell on Jan. 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, he not only called out Davis but promised to knock him out inside two rounds.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Bad Remark’ To Tyron Woodley Leaks?

The Youtube star Jake Paul (3-0, 3 KOs) recently said that the former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is underestimating him, as their eight-round boxing clash is around the corner. While Paul is taking part in his fourth bout, Woodley is making his pro boxing debut. Woodley is the most experienced fighter that Paul has ever faced.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Evander Holyfield gives Deontay Wilder advice for Fury trilogy fight

By Allan Fox: Evander Holyfield has concerns about whether Deontay Wilder will remember all the things his new coach Malik Scott has taught him during training camp for his trilogy match against Tyson Fury on October 9th. The boxing great Holyfield fears that Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) won’t be able...
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Deontay Wilder Reveals Who Beat Tyson Fury In Sparring

Deontay Wilder has claimed that Tyson Fury has been struggling in sparring against young fighters ahead of their trilogy bout next month. The ‘Bronze Bomber’ is eyeing to avenge his February 2020 defeat to Tyson Fury, where he was dominated and stopped in the seventh round after suffering grueling punishment in the fight. Evander Holyfield ‘Embarrassing’ Training Video Leaks.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder team member takes heat for celebrating amazing knockout

Deontay Wilder team member Carltavius Jones-Johnson, better known as Tay Jones, took severe heat for celebrating a recent knockout win. Jones, 34, looked impressive as he completely wiped out Matthew Knauss in a super-lightweight contest on September 16 at the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta. The trouble for many was the...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Deontay Wilder makes demands ahead of Tyson Fury fight

Deontay Wilder has demanded he is given a full pay check and the WBC title if Tyson Fury pulls out of their trilogy fight on 9 October.The bout is the third between the two heavyweights and the first encounter in December 2018 was judged a split draw with Fury stripping Wilder of the title in February 2020.The fight was originally scheduled for 24 July but Fury had to withdraw after he tested positive for Covid. Now Wilder believes his opponent could pull out once again.“If he don’t show up he’s going to have to suffer the consequences, the penalties...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Leonard Ellerbe Reflects On Floyd Mayweather Vs. Canelo Alvarez: “Probably Floyd’s Easiest Fight Ever”

For much of Floyd Mayweather’s career, the flamboyant and loquacious multiple division titlist was viewed as untouchable in the ring. Having beaten over 20 former world champions during his time as an active fighter, Mayweather has graced the squared circle against some of the sport’s all-time best. That list includes the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto, Canelo Alvarez, and Manny Pacquiao. Amongst those aforementioned names, Alvarez, while still pegged as an underdog, was viewed as a significant threat to sully the record of Mayweather.
COMBAT SPORTS
thaboxingvoice.com

☎️ Tyson Fury Beat Up in Sparring😱Claims Deontay Wilder❗️Valdez Doesn’t Know What’s Phentermine😂

☎️ Tyson Fury Beat Up in Sparring😱Claims Deontay Wilder❗️Valdez Doesn’t Know What’s Phentermine😂. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code TBV at MANSCAPED.com. Join this channel to get access to perks:. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcKT39KR_e3ZliHe4cyC06A/join. One Free Month of Dazn On TBV. http://bit.ly/ThaBoxingVoicexDAZN. https://www.patreon.com/Thaboxingvoice. BUY THA BOXING VOICE T-SHIRT HERE...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Frank Warren previews Fury vs. Wilder 3 & Joshua vs. Usyk

By William Lloyd: Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren says the ONLY way former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder has of defeating his man is to knock him out on October 9th. Warren doesn’t believe that Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) will have enough improvements with his boxing skills for...
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Girlfriend Jealous Of Megan Fox?

Conor McGregor’s girlfriend Dee Devlin recently posted multiple photos supporting the former UFC Double Champion after his run-in with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the VMA’s. She is showing that she is not jealous or angry with his behavior. Teddy Atlas reacts to Conor McGregor’s tiff with MGK.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy