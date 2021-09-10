Terry McAuliffe at Ashby Ponds

Terry McAuliffe is often described as a force of nature, which sounds like a cliché unless you’ve met him. McAuliffe once wrestled an alligator to secure a campaign contribution for Jimmy Carter in 1980. (Then 22, McAuliffe already had a senior position on the president’s reelection finance team.) With a salesman’s firm handshake and direct eye contact, McAuliffe has had a remarkable trajectory as a party fund-raising machine, Democratic National Committee chair, and governor of Virginia. Those gigs have put him at the center of Democratic politics for more than a generation. (McAuliffe once boasted that his Rolodex has more than 18,000 cards.) Now McAuliffe is trying to regain Virginia’s governor’s seat. (The commonwealth doesn’t allow governors to run for consecutive terms, so McAuliffe was ineligible to run for reelection after he left office in January 2018.)

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO