Terry McAuliffe at Ashby Ponds

By Times-Mirror/Nathaniel Cline
Loudoun Times.com
 8 days ago

McAuliffe calls on nursing homes, assisted living facilities to require employee COVID-19 be vaccinated.

www.loudountimes.com

WSET

'We can always do better:' Terry McAuliffe responds to maskless picture

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe made a campaign stop in the Roanoke area Wednesday afternoon as he gears up for the Gubernatorial Debate on Thursday. He toured the COVID-19 testing and research being done at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion. He said in order to...
ROANOKE, VA
Loudoun Times.com

Virginia Department of Health issues warning of possible measles exposure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtonmonthly.com

Terry McAuliffe Is Right: Glenn Youngkin is Trumpy. But Can That Win Him Virginia?

Terry McAuliffe is often described as a force of nature, which sounds like a cliché unless you’ve met him. McAuliffe once wrestled an alligator to secure a campaign contribution for Jimmy Carter in 1980. (Then 22, McAuliffe already had a senior position on the president’s reelection finance team.) With a salesman’s firm handshake and direct eye contact, McAuliffe has had a remarkable trajectory as a party fund-raising machine, Democratic National Committee chair, and governor of Virginia. Those gigs have put him at the center of Democratic politics for more than a generation. (McAuliffe once boasted that his Rolodex has more than 18,000 cards.) Now McAuliffe is trying to regain Virginia’s governor’s seat. (The commonwealth doesn’t allow governors to run for consecutive terms, so McAuliffe was ineligible to run for reelection after he left office in January 2018.)
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

McAuliffe Says Abortion Is on the Ballot in Virginia

When Virginia voted, overwhelmingly, for Ralph Northam, observers concluded Democrats were so unhappy with Donald Trump that they turned out in droves. Now, Terry McAuliffe is hoping anxiety about abortion will drive voter turnout as he campaigns for another four years as governor. “Everyone needs to know that abortion is...
VIRGINIA STATE
Terry Mcauliffe
WBTM

Youngkin and McAuliffe prepare for Thursday debate

RICHMOND – With less than two months before Election Day, Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe are gearing up for their first major debate in Grundy. Youngkin spoke at a law enforcement conference in Roanoke Tuesday and said one of the first things he would do if elected governor is fire members of the Virginia Parole Board. He has said previously that he intends to do away with the sales tax on food.
GRUNDY, VA
Loudoun Times.com

Former Del. Ramadan crosses party lines, endorses McAuliffe for governor

Former Republican State Delegate David Ramadan joined a number of other former Republican elected officials, who last month crossed party lines to endorse Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic nominee for governor. Ramadan said it is the first time he’s endorsed a Democratic nominee for governor. Ramadan said he believes McAuliffe to be the best person for the job, regardless of political affiliations.
DELAWARE STATE
Loudoun Times.com

Leesburg rezones historic Black school for preservation purposes

The historic Douglass Elementary School on Union Street will be getting a new lease on life after the Leesburg Town Council on Monday voted unanimously to rezone the property and include it in the town’s historic district. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors took ownership of the historic property about...
LEESBURG, VA
commonwealthtimes.org

University poll shows Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin in “virtual tie”

As election season approaches, Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe, Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin and Independent candidate Princess Blanding vie for the Virginia majority. McAuliffe, Youngkin and Blanding will all appear as candidates on the ballot. Paul Davis is also running for governor as a write-in candidate. Election Day is Nov. 3 and in-person early voting starts on Sept. 17.
EDUCATION
Washington Post

Terry McAuliffe for Virginia governor

Democrat Terry McAuliffe makes a persuasive case as he campaigns to reclaim his former job as governor of Virginia, which does not allow consecutive terms in office. Having notched a string of successes in his first four-year term, which ended in 2018, Mr. McAuliffe — shrewd, pragmatic and tireless — has advanced an ambitious blueprint for a second term focused on education and equity.
VIRGINIA STATE
wakg.com

Youngkin and McAuliffe prepare for Thursday debate

RICHMOND – With less than two months before Election Day, Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe are gearing up for their first major debate in Grundy. Youngkin spoke at a law enforcement conference in Roanoke Tuesday and said one of the first things he would do if elected governor is fire members of the Virginia Parole Board. He has said previously that he intends to do away with the sales tax on food.
GRUNDY, VA

