Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - Our friend got engaged the other day and while we had lunch with the girls she showed us the ring. Well, afterwards one of the girls called me and told me 'Girl, that ring is not real, we need to tell her it's CZ..I know Jewelry.' I was like NO....we are not gonna ruin her moment. She thinks we should tell her cause she doesn't wan her man to pull a fast one on her. I say NO! Should We Tell Our Friend Her Engagement Ring is Not A Real Diamond?

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO