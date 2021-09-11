Manchester United vs. Newcastle United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
Cristiano Ronaldo may make his debut as Manchester United host a struggling Newcastle side. Current Records: Newcastle United 0-2-1; Manchester United 2-0-1 Newcastle United and Manchester United have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Old Trafford. Newcastle has some work to do to even out the 2-6 series between these two since November of 2017, but a win here would be a good start.www.cbssports.com
