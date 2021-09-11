Cicero reader has several questions about town pool

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Public School Board next week will begin its process of selecting an interim successor to outgoing Superintendent Anthony Hamlet, who resigned earlier this month. Sources tell KDKA that the board will be interviewing five in-house candidates who have been certified as eligible of assuming the duties of superintendent. They are Assistant Superintendent Wayne Walters, Assistant Superintendent Monica Lamar, Principal Kevin Bivins, Assistant Superintendent Nina Sacco and Assistant Superintendent Rodney Necciai. The full board will be interviewing all five separately with the aim of selecting one to take the reins of the district on an interim basis. That person will serve until a new board is sworn in and the search for a permanent successor begins. The district is committed to a nationwide search, but the interim superintendent will be able to apply for the position. Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO