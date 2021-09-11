Cicero reader has several questions about town pool
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. It’s been awhile and I note the postings of minutes is not up to date, but I have reviewed the most recent posted minutes of meetings in July and early August. I was surprised and flabbergasted that the suggested survey results are apparently meaningless when considering amenities for taxpaying residents.readthereporter.com
Comments / 0