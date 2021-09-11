Sen. Todd Young on September 11: “We must not ever relent”
U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) on Friday issued the following statement regarding the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks:. It is difficult to believe that 20 years have passed since September 11, 2001. No matter the distance, it remains equally difficult to revisit the images and emotions of that day. The shock, grief, and anger. The Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and the field in Shanksville, Pa.readthereporter.com
