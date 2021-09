A middleweight headliner between Derek Brunson and Darren Till is taking place now (Saturday, September 4 2021) at UFC Vegas 36. Till puts pressure early on. Brunson clinches up but eats a knee as Till separates. Till lands a left but Brunson eats it. Brunson eats a one two but shoots and gets Till down with a beautiful takedown. Brunson is on top in the half guard. Brunson postures up and lands big shots that gets Till’s attention. Till starts eating plenty of shots including some big elbows. Till pushes Brunson off with his legs and they return to striking. Not a lot of action to end the round but a huge one overall for Brunson.

