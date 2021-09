The question of how to recruit and train enough lorry drivers to keep the country running has suddenly exploded into front-page news, with driver shortages creating big problems for businesses, consumers and politicians. The Road Haulage Association estimates that well over 600,000 heavy-goods vehicle (HGV) drivers are normally needed to keep UK plc running smoothly, and says we’re currently about 100,000 short. That means Nando’s can’t get its chickens. McDonald’s can’t get its bottled drinks. Supermarket shelves have gaps and retailers are holding their lowest stock levels since 1983. In sum, the driver shortage risks slamming the brakes on Britain’s post-Covid-19 recovery and fuelling price inflation – with warnings of worse chaos to come as consumer demand peaks at Christmas.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 8 DAYS AGO