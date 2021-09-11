Crew shortage forces state ferry system to cancel sailings

The Washington State Ferry system canceled a number of sailings to and from the San Juans due to a crew shortage, leading to a lack of boats.

The shortage also cut the Mukilteo/Clinton and Edmonds/Kingston routes to one vessel.

KIRO 7 received a number of calls on Friday from concerned passengers worried they would be stuck on San Juan island with no place to stay overnight.

However, a representative from WSF told KIRO 7 that they were able to get everyone waiting for a ride off the island on the final ferry on Friday night.

WSF will no longer be taking reservations for the ferry to the San Juans for the rest of the weekend.

The inter-island service has also been canceled for tomorrow morning but will resume in the afternoon at 2:15 p.m.

