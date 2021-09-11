CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Crew shortage forces state ferry system to cancel sailings

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0isQvy_0bsuZzJY00

The Washington State Ferry system canceled a number of sailings to and from the San Juans due to a crew shortage, leading to a lack of boats.

The shortage also cut the Mukilteo/Clinton and Edmonds/Kingston routes to one vessel.

KIRO 7 received a number of calls on Friday from concerned passengers worried they would be stuck on San Juan island with no place to stay overnight.

However, a representative from WSF told KIRO 7 that they were able to get everyone waiting for a ride off the island on the final ferry on Friday night.

WSF will no longer be taking reservations for the ferry to the San Juans for the rest of the weekend.

The inter-island service has also been canceled for tomorrow morning but will resume in the afternoon at 2:15 p.m.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Crews watching weather as wildfire burns near sequoias

THREE RIVERS, Calif. — (AP) — Crews were watching the weather this weekend as they battled California wildfires that have burned into some groves of gigantic ancient sequoias as they try to protect the world's largest tree. The National Weather Service issued a weather watch for critical fire conditions in...
THREE RIVERS, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Aluminum wrap used to protect homes in California wildfires

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Martin Diky said he panicked as a huge wildfire started racing down a slope toward his wooden house near Lake Tahoe. The contractor had enough time to do some quick research and decided to wrap his mountain home with an aluminum protective covering. The material that can withstand intensive heat for short periods resembles tin foil from the kitchen drawer but is modeled after the tent-like shelters that wildland firefighters use as a last resort to protect themselves when trapped by flames.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Cars
KIRO 7 Seattle

WSDOT worker’s truck hit in I-5 crash

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A WSDOT worker’s truck was hit while he blocked traffic on I-5 from an earlier accident. The Incident Response Team truck was parked to block the HOV lane, to protect the accident investigation underway on southbound I-5 at t 164th St SW in Lynnwood. The WSDOT crew member was sitting inside.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
60K+
Followers
70K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy