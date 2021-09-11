CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos struggle Early, But Win Going Away

By Erick Johnson
Cover picture for the articleLinton, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Lisbon Broncos (3-1) got an important road win against the Linton/HMB Lions Friday night 34 to 12. Before the game Broncos Head Coach Joe Gerding said this would be one of the few times his team would be the smaller team in the trenches as the Lions have several players over 300 pounds. The first was a defensive battle with the Broncos leading 8-0 at the half. But in the 2nd half the Broncos offensive line created some large holes for the Broncos running backs as they rushed for over 400 yards.

