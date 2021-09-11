Broncos struggle Early, But Win Going Away

Roster building is a never-ending process. As soon as a 53-man roster is set, any general manager worth their salt is assessing it to see what questions remain and how those issues can be addressed. This is why I expect us to see the Broncos constantly tinker with the last few spots on their 2021 roster throughout the year. With Mike Boone and three corners set to return from injury at some point during the season, there will need to be some tinkering.

