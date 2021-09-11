Complete 2021-22 Lakers Roster Ratings Revealed On NBA 2K22

The 2021-22 Lakers are old. Just this week, the Lakers added the sixth player at least 35 years old to their roster by re-signing Rajon Rondo to a one-year deal. While age in and of itself bears no inextricable advantage in a league ruled by some of the world’s most explosive athletes, their extended existence in the league is indicative of each player’s exceptional path. The seven former All-Stars on the Lakers have combined for 103 individual seasons played (almost 15 per man on average), 28 more tThat han the league itself. Together, they’ve made 59 All-Star Game appearances, five more than every Chicago Bulls player has combined for in the history of that franchise.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO