Former world No. 1 Boris Becker said he never saw Novak Djokovic "so clueless" like in the US Open final against Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic, who was aiming to win a record 21st Grand Slam and become the first player since 1969 to win all four Majors in the same year, suffered a 6-4 6-4 6-4 loss to Medvedev in the US Open final.

