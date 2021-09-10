Certain Songs #2182: Sedan Delivery – “Teenage Wasteland”
Of course, while the nine songs we got the basic tracks for in September 2019 was a good start, it wasn’t enough for an album. We’d decided early on that we wanted to record a classically-structured twelve song album that came in between 40 & 45 minutes. And because we had another show in early November, we didn’t get a chance to do more recording until mid-November, during which we knocked out the other songs, as well as some vocals and percussion.medialoper.com
Comments / 0