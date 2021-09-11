Dry and comfortable weather today; Humid conditions return tomorrow
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Sunny and warm this weekend
- Head builds in Sunday through Tuesday
- Few storms return by mid-week
DETAILED FORECAST:
TODAY: Conditions are great to start off the weekend.
We will still be comfortable with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies. Breezy with south winds 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph.
SUNDAY: A dry end to the weekend. Highs in the upper 80s. A little muggier. Breezy but still mostly sunny.
MONDAY: Hot and humid. Highs around 90 degrees. Clouds increase but dry during the day.
TUESDAY: A dry start to the day. Scattered clouds linger. Warm and muggy again in the upper 80s. Chance for storms to arrive at night.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Still breezy. Not as warm, but seasonable with highs in the lower 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. A seasonable day with highs in the lower 80s.
