Dry and comfortable weather today; Humid conditions return tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Sunny and warm this weekend

Head builds in Sunday through Tuesday

Few storms return by mid-week

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Conditions are great to start off the weekend.

We will still be comfortable with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies. Breezy with south winds 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: A dry end to the weekend. Highs in the upper 80s. A little muggier. Breezy but still mostly sunny.

MONDAY: Hot and humid. Highs around 90 degrees. Clouds increase but dry during the day.

TUESDAY: A dry start to the day. Scattered clouds linger. Warm and muggy again in the upper 80s. Chance for storms to arrive at night.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Still breezy. Not as warm, but seasonable with highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. A seasonable day with highs in the lower 80s.

