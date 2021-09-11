CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Rinna Reveals Her Feelings about Scott Disick's Breakup with Amelia Hamlin in Cryptic Insta Comment

By Siba Mosana
Amomama
Amomama
 7 days ago

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick have officially called it quits, and Lisa Rinna weighs in on the breakup. The “RHOBH” star left a cryptic Instagram comment on a post announcing the end of her daughter’s relationship.

Lisa Rinna and her daughters are very close, which means they should be open to each other about how they really feel. However, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star tends to extend that openness into the public eye.

For example, Rinna did not hold back when touching on her daughter’s relationship with Scott Disick on her show. Now, she is exercising the same candid nature through her response to the couple’s breakup.

Just hours after reports claimed that Hamlin and Disick were taking time apart from each other, sources revealed they officially broke up. The relationship’s demise comes a week after Younes Bendjima leaked messages from Disick.

In the direct messages, Disick called out his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, for showing PDA with her current beau while in Italy. The TV personality was reportedly embarrassed by the ordeal, which landed him in relationship drama.

Initially, it seemed as though Hamlin was willing to look past the debacle and even shared a supportive Instagram story in response. However, the model has taken a different stance as time has gone by.

Hamlin recently posted a cryptic Instagram story wearing a top that read, “don’t you have a girlfriend?” to slam Disick seemingly. Rinna also posted a picture of Harry Styles, who she publicly wished Hamlin was seeing instead.

The outspoken TV personality did not let the fun times on Instagram end there. Rinna also seemingly responded to the breakup news on a Bravo fan account that shared the report confirming the news from Us Weekly.

The mother of two left a smiling eyes emoji to the post that explicitly reveals that the relationship is over. Many noticed the cryptic comment and quickly analyzed that Rinna was ecstatic about the news.

Rinna’s comment on the Instagram post is not surprising since the TV personality has been open about her distaste for Hamlin and Disick’s partnership. She even frantically sought advice over the romance on her show:

“Should I text Kris and be like, ‘Welp.’ I’ve done nothing in other words because I also don’t want to bring any attention to it.”

Rinna also expressed that she hoped her daughter was going through a phase with the 37-year-old TV personality. She even emphasized how she didn’t think that a man with three children was the right match for her then-teenage offspring.

Thankfully, she does not have to hope anymore now that she is aware of the pair’s split. Instead, fans will probably be treated to a string of celebratory Instagram posts for the moment Rinna has been waiting for a long time.

