CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners inch closer in wild-card chase, top D’backs 5-4

By Tim Booth, The Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39sTmo_0bsuX3iR00
Arizona Diamondbacks v Seattle Mariners SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 10: Jarred Kelenic #10 congratulates Tom Murphy #2 of the Seattle Mariners after Murphy's home run during the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at T-Mobile Park on September 10, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — Tom Murphy hit a two-run home run in the second inning and added a solo shot in the sixth, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Friday night for their eighth win in 11 games.

Seattle continued to inch closer in the AL wild-card race, pulling within one game of New York for the second spot in the logjammed standings.

“I think the biggest thing we’ve done is mitigate those down stretches really to find a way to win somehow to break up the monotony of losing two, three, four games in a row,” Murphy said. “This is the best team I’ve ever been on when it comes to that. It’s incredible how much morale we have and how much we don’t allow what happened yesterday to affect us today.”

Murphy’s fifth career multihomer game was the catalyst on a night a couple of defensive mistakes handed Arizona three runs. Murphy’s two-run shot in the second gave Seattle a 3-2 lead, and his solo blast in the sixth just cleared the fence in deep left-center field. Both homers came off Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner.

“He’s been probably one of our most consistent at-bats here over the last week or so, just grinding through it,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “Obviously, his niche is killing the lefties. He usually stays right on left-handed pitching, and he was right there again tonight.”

J.P. Crawford led off the game with a solo homer for Seattle, and Ty France had a key two-out, two-strike single in the fifth inning that scored Dylan Moore and snapped a 3-3 tie.

Bumgarner (7-10) pitched six innings, but the three home runs allowed were a season-high.

“It was a lot better than the previous three (starts), but result wise was pretty much the same,” Bumgarner said. “That can be frustrating.”

Marco Gonzales (8-5) threw six innings, scattered four hits and allowed three unearned runs. France’s two-out error in the second kept the inning going and Henry Ramos followed with a two-run homer, the first of his career after 916 minor league games.

An inning later, Gonzales’ throwing error on a pick-off attempt advanced Ketel Marte to third, and he scored on Carson Kelly’s sacrifice fly. But that was all Arizona got off Gonzales, who retired 11 of the final 12 he faced and felt his fastball got better as the game went on.

“Facing these guys literally last week, that was the game plan,” Gonzales said. “I was proud of us. We executed, we were stubborn, didn’t come off that plan and it worked out for us.”

Arizona pulled within 5-4 when prospect Seth Beer hit a solo homer off Diego Castillo in the eighth inning in his first major league at-bat. Beer was called up from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day and was the fourth player in Diamondbacks’ history to homer in his first at-bat. The last was John Hester in 2009.

“Kudos to him for being prepped and ready in that situation,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “He dropped the barrel on the ball. It was a beautiful swing.”

Castillo escaped the eighth, and Drew Steckenrider struck out the side in the ninth for his eighth save.

BEER HERE

Beer was the latest of Arizona’s prospects to join the major league club. Beer hit .287 with 33 doubles, 16 homers and 59 RBIs for Reno this season. Beer is likely to be in the starting lineup as the designated hitter for the Diamondbacks on Saturday but will also be worked in at first base.

IF Drew Ellis was optioned to Reno to clear a spot for Beer.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (COVID-19 IL) threw four innings during an Arizona rookie league game on Thursday. Kelly threw more than 60 pitches. Lovullo said it hasn’t been decided but Kelly’s next start could come in the majors. ... RHP Tyler Clippard was placed on the COVID-19 injured list earlier this week but has continued to test negative. Lovullo believed Clippard needed one more negative test and could be activated.

Mariners: RHP Justin Dunn (shoulder) threw a simulated game. Manager Scott Servais said they need to see how Dunn feels coming out of it, and he will likely would need one more outing like that before considering a rehab assignment. ... OF Jake Fraley (shoulder) could join Triple-A Tacoma on a rehab assignment sometime this weekend.

Diamondbacks: RHP Humberto Castellanos (1-1, 3.65) starts again against Seattle. Castellanos allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings against the Mariners last weekend. This will be his first career road start.

Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen (11-5, 3.56) will make his second straight start against Arizona. Flexen threw six innings and allowed three runs but received a no decision last week. Seattle is 18-8 in Flexen’s 26 starts this season.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Can the Seattle Mariners ride wacky season all the way to a wild card?

We should have known. They tried to warn us that this season would be anything but normal. On Opening Day, the Seattle Mariners entered the bottom of the eighth inning down 6-1 against the team that would eventually be the first to reach 90 wins in 2021. That team, the Giants, had a 99% chance to win when the inning began.
MLB
Times Leader

Mariners 10, Diamondbacks 4: Mariners top D-backs

PHOENIX — Kyle Seager hit a go-ahead, two-RBI double to spark an 11th-inning rally and lift the Seattle Mariners over the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 on Sunday to complete the three-game series sweep. The Mariners are on a five-game winning streak and continued to make up ground in the AL playoff...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Tyler Clippard
Person
Justin Dunn
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Merrill Kelly
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Torey Lovullo
Beaverton Valley Times

Diamond Beat: Astros rally to top Mariners, 5-4

Sept. 6-12: Results from the Seattle Mariners, Hillsboro Hops and Vancouver Canadians and more.Here's a daily tracker of baseball scores and more: TUESDAY, SEPT. 7 Pro baseball Astros 5, Mariners 4, 10 innings — Carlos Correa's ground-rule double plated Yuli Gurriel with the winning run as Houston rallied to beat visiting Seattle. Houston's Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer off Paul Sewald in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie it, 4-4. Kyle Seager had given Seattle a 3-2 lead with a sixth-inning homer and the Mariners made it 4-2 in the top of the ninth inning on a...
MLB
dallassun.com

Mariners, one game out of wild card, face Diamondbacks

The Seattle Mariners, the team with the longest postseason drought in the four major professional sports, are just one game out of the American League's second and final wild-card berth. Tom Murphy hit two home runs Friday night as the Mariners (77-64), seeking their first playoff berth since 2001, defeated...
MLB
Seattle Times

Mariners fighting for wild-card spot, a race where chaos reigns supreme

As the Mariners prepared to play their 141st game of the season Friday evening at T-Mobile Park, they sat just two games back of the New York Yankees for the second wild-card spot. While being two games back with 21 games to play gives them and their fans something more than hope when it comes to snapping a postseason drought dating to 2001, it’s important to note that the wild-card race is a muddled mess that can and will shift on a daily basis.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D Backs#The Seattle Mariners#Multihomer#Triple A Reno#Trainer S Room#Cox Media Group
ESPN

Haniger homers in 3rd straight game, Mariners top Bosox 5-4

SEATTLE -- — Normally one to remain stoic and keep his emotions in check, Seattle's Mitch Haniger couldn’t stop from pumping his fist and screaming as he rounded first base. He knew the importance of what his 33rd home run meant at this time of year. “Come September you hope...
MLB
chatsports.com

Mariners 5, Red Sox 4: More of the Same

My oh my, the 2021 Red Sox season has been rather frustrating. Sure, the 2020 season was downright awful, and the 2021 season, for the most part, has been a darn delight comparatively speaking. The 2020 season was thankfully only 60 games, and those terrible 60 games gifted the Red Sox a top prospect in Marcelo Mayer. The 2021 season, meanwhile, has been more Jekyll and Hyde. There have been moments of overachieving where the Red Sox appeared as if they were destined to withstand a seven-game series against the Dodgers, a team that has nearly an All-Star at every position.
MLB
FanSided

Mariners get big Wild Card win in opener against Boston

The Mariners started their biggest series of the year on Monday night as the Boston Red Sox came to town for a three-game series. The M’s were three games back in the wild card race and would need a strong showing against Boston to have any chance of realistically staying in the playoff picture.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB

Seattle 'pen key element of Wild Card chase

SEATTLE -- The file is color-coded and sits on Scott Servais’ desk before the Mariners’ manager arrives at the ballpark, and it’s typically the first thing he examines when preparing for that day’s game. The bullpen report. In the gauntlet of 162 games, measuring relievers’ health, usage, effectiveness, strengths, matchups...
MLB
Yakima Herald Republic

Mariners still have time to turn tables on wild-card race

SEATTLE — With every crushing defeat or losing streak where it seemed as though the 2021 Mariners would regress to an expected reality, they’ve always rebounded with a win streak to keep them relevant in a postseason race that always seemed implausible. With a frustrating series loss to the Red...
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox 9, Mariners 4: A Wild Time in Extras!

Red Sox center fielder Enrique Hernández spiked his cleats into the right-handed batter's box to start off the game, something he’s done for most of the season, but today was different. On his back, a blue-trimmed 21 proudly displayed. The games today throughout Major League Baseball are played in the memory of Roberto Clemente. Especially for a man from Puerto Rico like Hernández, Clemente was a hero. Clemente is a hero to us all, and the only true shame today was that more players weren’t joining in with the likes of Hernández and pitcher, Nate Eovaldi in wearing “21.” Articles, upon articles, can be, and have been, written about the importance of Roberto Clemente to the game of baseball. Clemente was more than just a player. He was a man that died in service to other human beings. We should all strive to be like Clemente, and Major League Baseball needs to retire “21” league-wide.
MLB
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
Reuters

Jays knock Yankees from top wild card with 7th straight win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered in the ninth inning after Teoscar Hernandez hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the seventh as the Toronto Blue Jays ran their winning streak to seven games Wednesday night with a 6-3 victory over the host New York Yankees. With the loss, the Yankees...
MLB
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
60K+
Followers
70K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy