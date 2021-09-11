CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winona, MN

Charlene Roth: A quiet stop in Winona Senior High

Winona Daily News
 7 days ago

I was a secretary at Winona Senior High on Sept. 11,. I answered the phone and the person calling said a plane had crashed into the tower, and while were talking another plane hit the second tower. I quickly told another secretary to turn on her TV and we saw the plane hit. Everything came to a quiet stop. Soon we're receiving calls from classrooms asking what was going on. The students asked that the TV in the concourse be turned to the channel so they could watch during their study hall. The school became so quiet.

www.winonadailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Winona, MN
Education
Local
Minnesota Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy