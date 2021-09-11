Beach Hazards Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie, Charlevoix by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-11 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Leelanau; Manistee; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected.. * WHERE...Leelanau, Emmet, Benzie, Manistee, Charlevoix, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Western Mackinac and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0