CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Governor Ducey: Arizona Pursuing All Legal And Administrative Actions To Stop Biden Mandates

By Office of Governor Doug Ducey
prescottenews.com
 7 days ago

Governor Doug Ducey today issued a statement regarding President Biden’s COVID-19 mandates. “Yesterday, Americans watched an angry and desperate President Biden attempt to change the subject following his irresponsible and dangerous withdrawal from Afghanistan⁠. Rather than fielding questions about that, he decided to instead wage a domestic war ⁠— a war on our Constitution. President Biden took an oath to uphold the Constitution, and now he’s looking to shred it.

prescottenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
POTUS
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona Government
POLITICO

What Trump stole from the California recall

CALIFORNIA SPLIT — Remember this moment, because it might be a point of no return. The aftermath of today’s California recall vote appears likely to herald the arrival of a new stage of election trutherism, in which large numbers of voters — and candidates — insist ordinary elections are rife with fraud and refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of the outcome.
CALIFORNIA STATE
On Common Ground News

President Biden announces vaccine mandate, Georgia Gov. Kemp vows legal action

Children’s Health Defense plans national Walk Out Week. ATLANTA, GA—Gov. Brian Kemp is vowing to fight President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for all employers with more than 100 workers. President Biden announced the plan during an address from the White House on Thursday (Sept. 9) in an effort to contain the rising delta variant that health officials are reporting is killing thousands each week.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
Arizona Mirror

Arizona lobbyist says Stephanie Grisham told her election fraud claims were bogus

A prominent Arizona lobbyist said former White House press secretary and veteran Arizona politico Stephanie Grisham told her that the fraud rumors that gained traction after the 2020 election were false. POLITICO Playbook reported Wednesday that lobbyist Gretchen Jacobs texted Grisham on Dec. 12, a little more than a month after the election, to ask […] The post Arizona lobbyist says Stephanie Grisham told her election fraud claims were bogus appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Fox News

Sen. Ted Cruz: Blood will be spilled over the Biden administration's mistakes in Afghanistan

In the past month, we’ve witnessed President Joe Biden and his top officials preside over the worst foreign policy catastrophe in a generation. Americans across the nation are horrified, and our servicemen and women are angry, disillusioned, and frustrated. Our allies are dispirited, and our enemies across the globe are emboldened, which makes the world more dangerous today for America.
FOREIGN POLICY
Longview Daily News

Letter: Biden is America's worst president

America went from the strongest Presidency since Ronald Reagan to its weakest since Barak Obama in just eight months. I believe Joe Biden was the worst President by days end on January 20, when he signed away many American freedoms. But it took an international debacle of his doing to show a world his lack of empathy and feeble ways.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Americans#Republican
kttn.com

Missouri Governor condemns Biden’s vaccine mandate, vows legal fight against federal overreach

Governor Mike Parson announced that his administration will reject the Biden Administration’s attempt to enforce an unconstitutional, federal vaccine mandate for Missourians and private businesses. The Office of the Governor has been in communication with leadership from the Missouri General Assembly and the Attorney General’s Office to align resources for a pending legal fight.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
KOLD-TV

Gov. Ducey responds to Biden COVID-19 mandates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey voiced his opposition to President Joe Biden’s recently announced COVID-19 mandates on Thursday, Sept. 9. Ducey said in a statement Biden’s latest actions are “another egregious big government overreach.”. Biden’s plan could require as many as 100 million Americans to get...
TUCSON, AZ
Washington Post

Trump, Elder’s campaign falsely claimed fraud before California votes were counted — a growing GOP tactic

SAN FRANCISCO — Former president Donald Trump’s false voter fraud claims found new life in California’s biggest election this year. The top Republican seeking to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in Tuesday’s recall declined before the election to say whether he could accept the results. A website affiliated with his campaign invites visitors to “sign a petition to stop the fraud of the California recall election.” And a previous version of the site — published before the election took place — blamed voter fraud for Newsom being “reinstated” as governor.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy