Governor Ducey: Arizona Pursuing All Legal And Administrative Actions To Stop Biden Mandates
Governor Doug Ducey today issued a statement regarding President Biden’s COVID-19 mandates. “Yesterday, Americans watched an angry and desperate President Biden attempt to change the subject following his irresponsible and dangerous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Rather than fielding questions about that, he decided to instead wage a domestic war — a war on our Constitution. President Biden took an oath to uphold the Constitution, and now he’s looking to shred it.prescottenews.com
