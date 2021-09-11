CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Catching Up with Demian Maia

Sherdog
 7 days ago

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL, Dana White’s Contender Series and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. After 33 fights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (22 wins, 11 losses) and...

www.sherdog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling-edge.com

Is Megan Fox ‘In Love’ With UFC Star?

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly were recently involved in a tiff at the MTV Video Music Awards. Michaela Okland is seemingly quite interested in the incident like any other person. Dana White Canceling Huge UFC 266 Fight?. She wrote:. “Ok actually I am 100%...
UFC
mmanews.com

Jake Paul Names The One MMA Fighter He Would Never Troll

Jake Paul has taken shots at several MMA fighters, but there is one he would never trash-talk or troll. After Paul knocked out Ben Askren, several UFC fighters started taking shots at Paul, and the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer fired right back. However, he says the only MMA fighter he won’t troll is Khabib Nurmagomedov as he says he has too much respect for him, but he would want to box him if the opportunity ever presented itself.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Chael Sonnen
Person
Demian Maia
Person
Anderson Silva
Wrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield Exposes ‘Rigged’ Belfort Fight

Evander Holyfield said he didn’t lose his fight against Vitor Belfort at Triller. He said, “I’m not hurt.”. He said he wasn’t knocked out. “I think it was a bad call, the referee shouldn’t have stopped the fight that quick.”. The UFC middleweight fighter Makhmud Muradov is the only MMA...
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Jorge Masvidal Leaks Colby Covington Boyfriend Rumor

Jorge Masvidal is currently one of the top UFC stars but is also one of the most outspoken and controversial ones to boot. Jake Paul also recently leaked a bad series of Jorge Masvidal texts. Colby Covington is a huge fan of Conor McGregor and does not like Dustin Poirier,...
UFC
Sherdog

5 Things You Might Not Know about Dominick Cruz

Former World Extreme Cagefighting and Ultimate Fighting Championship bantamweight titleholder Dominick Cruz has experienced extraordinary highs and maddening lows during his 16-year career. The 36-year-old Eric Del Fierro disciple long ago cemented himself as one of the greatest lighter-weight fighters of all-time, even as an inability to stay healthy put...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Martial Arts#Espn#Combat#Pfl#Submission Underground#Brazilian
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva vs. Floyd Mayweather is the fight to make, says coach

A boxing match pitting Anderson Silva vs. Floyd Mayweather is the fight to make, suggested Silva’s longtime boxing coach Luiz Dorea. Silva is coming off of a first-round KO win over Tito Ortiz, this coming after a split decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. For his next fight, Silva has been connected to a number of potential opponents, including the Paul brothers. But as far as Silva’s coach Dorea goes, the fight to make isn’t Silva vs. Paul, but instead, the fight to make is Silva vs. Mayweather, as the coach told AG Fight in a new interview regarding his pupil Silva.
COMBAT SPORTS
Sherdog

Kevin Lee: A Tragedy of Unrealized Potential

Editor’s note: The views and opinions expressed below are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Sherdog.com, its affiliates and sponsors or its parent company, Evolve Media. * * *. The most bittersweet article I've written, The Lion's Den and the Greatest that Never Were,...
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Sad Medical Rumor Leaks

Brock Lesnar does not abide by the rules. Many would agree with that statement and it’s more true than ever as Brock Lesnar is said to be able to do things that others have been punished for. Now, this isn’t a shock, or wouldn’t be a shock if it was something simple, but this really is something huge for everyone in and out of the WWE locker rooms. Former WWE Champion ‘Leaving’ Raw?
WWE
Sherdog

Brendan Allen to Face Brad Tavares at UFC Event on Dec. 4

A middleweight clash pitting Brendan Allen against Brad Tavares is on tap for an Ultimate Fighting Championship event on Dec. 4. Allen initially announced the bout on social media. The card is likely to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas but does not have a main event at this time. Other reported matchups for the card include Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill and Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Sports
Sherdog

The UFC Light Heavyweight Title: A Visual History

On Saturday, UFC Fight Night 192 will be headlined by a pair of hungry light heavyweight contenders: one looking to earn his first shot at UFC gold, the other trying to claw his way back to the top. A year ago, Anthony Smith appeared to be done as a factor...
UFC
Sherdog

Deiveson Figueiredo to Brandon Moreno: ‘I’m Going to Knock You Out’

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. In the famed LL Cool J song, he explains that his mama said to knock his opponent out, and Deiveson Figueiredo has taken that to heart.
UFC
Sherdog

Preview: UFC Fight Night 192 Prelims - Nchukwi vs. Rodriguez

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL, Dana White’s Contender Series and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s return to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on...
UFC
Sherdog

Stand and Deliver: UFC Fight Night 192

Every fight matters, but some matter just a little more. In some ways, a win is a win and a loss is a loss. The difference between one fight and the next lies in what’s at stake. Picture the fighter on a losing streak who knows he or she is likely fighting for their job; or conversely, any title fight in a good regional organization, where the combatants know they are almost certainly being scouted by the big boys. At other times, a fight feels especially important for reasons that are harder to quantify, but no less real. Whether it’s the symbolic heft of being a pioneer in MMA from one’s country, or the simple added spice of two fighters who really hate each other’s guts, that fight means just a little more.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Demian Maia says “it’s absurd for you to put a person who was born a man to fight a woman”

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Demian Maia says “it’s absurd for you to put a person who was born a man to fight a woman.”. Alana McLaughlin won her fight for Combate Global last weekend, which ignited a whole slew of controversy in the MMA space because she is a transgender fighter who was born a man. The MMA community dealt with this issue once in the past with Fallon Fox, but now that McLaughlin is competing as well, there are more fighters who say they don’t agree with it, including former UFC champion Michael Bisping, who had some choice words to say.
UFC
Sherdog

How to Watch UFC Fight Night 192

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL, Dana White’s Contender Series and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. High-caliber light heavyweights will shoulder the Ultimate Fighting Championship marquee when Anthony Smith...
UFC
Sherdog

Catching Up with Wanderlei Silva & Son

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL, Dana White’s Contender Series and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. In this exclusive video interview Sherdog Brazilian Correspondent Marcelo Alonso caught up with...
UFC
Sherdog

Rivalries: Raquel Pennington

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL, Dana White’s Contender Series and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Raquel Pennington by most reasonable accounts has exceeded the expectations that were set...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy