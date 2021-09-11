12th San Diego Spirits Festival
12th San Diego Spirits FestivalIts all about Craft Cocktails, Culinary & Culture. The San Diego Spirits Festival celebrates a triumphant 12th year after a nearly festival-free 2020 swept the nation. Bigger and better than ever before, this spirited destination event brings together an array of unique adult beverages, exquisite food pairings, hand-crafted cocktails, mesmerizing entertainment, San Diego’s finest (and guests from near and far) to the Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier, Sept. 11-12, 2021. Enjoy two action-packed days of unlimited cocktails (yes really!), and glorious entertainment, all at one of San Diego’s most scenic backdrops: The San Diego Bay.www.sandiegomagazine.com
