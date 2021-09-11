Paws4thoughts 5th Anniversary Pawty & Fundraiser

Perona Farms Executive Chef Kirk Avondoglio and North Shore House Executive Chef Ken Salmon.Project Self-Sufficiency. Northwestern New Jersey’s premier culinary fundraising event, A Taste of Talent, will be held at the North Shore House on behalf of local non-profit agency Project Self-Sufficiency on Monday, September 27th, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Patrons are invited to mingle with chefs from approximately 30 celebrated area restaurants while feasting on appetizers, entrees, and desserts. The epicurean event raises funds for the non-profit agency which specializes in services for low-income families in Sussex, Morris, Hunterdon and Warren. Sponsorships for A Taste of Talent range from $500 - $30,000. The event will take place indoors and outside at the venue. Volunteer musicians will perform throughout the facility.
