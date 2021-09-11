Paws4thoughts 5th Anniversary Pawty & Fundraiser

The Knox Creek Heritage Center in Brantwood hosted A Country Afternoon on Saturday, Sept. 11. The grounds were open at 11 a.m. The weather was fantastic, with temperatures in 70s and the sun was shining on the event. Finn Power provided the entertainment throughout the day and the music was great. Rod and June played a variety of tunes that we all could enjoy. This was our first event together in nearly two years and there was a great turnout. Lunch was served at 1 p.m. and everyone enjoyed a great meal consisting of pulled pork sandwiches and grilled hot dogs with all the fixings.

BRANTWOOD, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO