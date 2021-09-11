CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paws4thoughts 5th Anniversary Pawty & Fundraiser

Cover picture for the articleJoin us as we celebrate 5 years of saving lives at the first Paws4thought Anniversary Paw-ty & Fundraiser. Be sure to bring your pup!. There will be vendors, Meet the Trainers, music and contests for your dogs to enter. Each general admission ticket includes :. Gourmet Grill Cheese Sandwich by...

Fox 59

Annual fundraiser supports IndyHumane

INDIANAPOLIS– What’s better than craft beer, live music, and helping out a good cause? We’re talking about the annual Ales for Adoptable Tails event. We talk to Eaine Thiel, the Indy PAWW advocacy chair, on this year’s event. The event is September 11 at the Indianapolis City Market. It runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on tickets, head to their website.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
scvnews.com

Sept. 11: Avenues SLS to Host 5th Annual No-Tap Bowling Fundraiser

Avenues Supported Living Services is scheduled to host its 5th Annual No-Tap Bowling Tournament Fundraiser and Online Charity Auction on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Valencia Lanes. The event raises funds to support the nonprofit’s mission of “providing support services to persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”. Natalie Cavarretta, the organization’s...
CHARITIES
Morning Journal

Popular fundraiser returns to Salem

SALEM — Tickets are on sale now for the Salem Downtown Dining Experience, a restaurant-hopping adventure from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 to benefit the United Way of Northern Columbiana County. Sponsored by the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce, the event takes diners on a journey of delectable culinary...
SALEM, OH
dequincynews.com

Barbecue dinner fundraiser set

DeQuincy Community ACTS Foundation, a new community ministry, will be hosting a Fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 25, beginning at 9 a.m., at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum. They will be selling Barbecue Chicken Dinners for $10 each. Vendors are welcome to participate. Vendor spaces will be available at no cost. Call Amos Jones, president, at 337-515-3909 to reserve your space or purchase barbecue dinner tickets.
DEQUINCY, LA
Time Out Global

Cooking, Conversation and Community Fundraiser

Show your support for women and children in Afghanistan during its ongoing crisis by partaking in a virtual cooking class courtesy of Fitzroy restaurant Afghan Gallery and the Collingwood CWA. Watch a virtual cooking demonstration of a delicious local Afghan dish with a rich conversation about the current situation in...
CHARITIES
Warren Times Observer

Carnival fundraiser set for Saturday

The Warren County Christian School is hosting its first Carnival fundraiser on Saturday, Sept.18, from 2-6 p.m. There will be games, prizes, crafts, food, petting zoo and a clown. There will also be a fire truck provided by a local fire department for kids to explore.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
moorcroftleader.com

Fundraiser

Paradise Foods and JBR Trucking of Pine Haven donated a Traeger grill as a fundraiser to benefit the Pine Haven Volunteer Fire Department. Landis Kent won the grill and the donation brought $5035 to the fire department. Congratulations Landis!
CHARITIES
APG of Wisconsin

Knox Creek hosts fundraiser

The Knox Creek Heritage Center in Brantwood hosted A Country Afternoon on Saturday, Sept. 11. The grounds were open at 11 a.m. The weather was fantastic, with temperatures in 70s and the sun was shining on the event. Finn Power provided the entertainment throughout the day and the music was great. Rod and June played a variety of tunes that we all could enjoy. This was our first event together in nearly two years and there was a great turnout. Lunch was served at 1 p.m. and everyone enjoyed a great meal consisting of pulled pork sandwiches and grilled hot dogs with all the fixings.
BRANTWOOD, WI
Project Self-Sufficiency

Celebrated Chefs Support Project Self-Sufficiency Fundraiser

Perona Farms Executive Chef Kirk Avondoglio and North Shore House Executive Chef Ken Salmon.Project Self-Sufficiency. Northwestern New Jersey’s premier culinary fundraising event, A Taste of Talent, will be held at the North Shore House on behalf of local non-profit agency Project Self-Sufficiency on Monday, September 27th, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Patrons are invited to mingle with chefs from approximately 30 celebrated area restaurants while feasting on appetizers, entrees, and desserts. The epicurean event raises funds for the non-profit agency which specializes in services for low-income families in Sussex, Morris, Hunterdon and Warren. Sponsorships for A Taste of Talent range from $500 - $30,000. The event will take place indoors and outside at the venue. Volunteer musicians will perform throughout the facility.
NEWTON, NJ
bouldercityreview.com

Let’s pawty: Annual pool event for dogs returns Sept. 25

It’s time for local dogs and their owners to “pawty.”. The city’s annual Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty returns to the municipal pool Sept. 25 for it’s end-of-the-season event that invites canines to enjoy some water play and doggone fun. Three sessions are planned: from 8:45-9:45 a.m., from 9:50-10:50 a.m. and...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Courier-Express

Long Shot celebrates 5th anniversary

MAYPORT – Long Shot Ammo & Arms will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a special event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. The business, founded in 2016, is located at 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City. “Long Shot Ammo & Arms, where everybody is somebody, would like...
FAIRMOUNT CITY, PA
connectsavannah.com

On the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, The Savannah Kennel Club hosted fundraiser for service dog organizations that help veterans

September is National Service Dog Month, and on Saturday, Sept. 11, the Savannah Kennel Club hosted a fundraiser, “Cocktails and Canines” event to support various organizations that train service dogs that help veterans. The fundraiser featured live music by VooDoo Soup, Krazian food trucks, raffles and more. “The Savannah Kennel...
SAVANNAH, GA
newportbeachindy.com

Farmhouse Restaurant Celebrates 5th Anniversary with $5 Specials

Hard to believe, but Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens turned five on Sept. 1. To celebrate the occasion, Farmhouse owner & executive chef Rich Mead is offering five days of $5 food and drink specials through Sunday, Sept. 5. Chef Mead’s special menu of five $5 bites highlights the unique local...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Houston Chronicle

The Pit Room will serve $5 barbecue sandwiches for 5th anniversary next week

The Pit Room celebrates its 5th anniversary with half-off chopped brisket sandwiches. The Pit Room in Montrose is celebrating its 5th anniversary next week the only way it makes sense: with discounted smoked meats. On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the barbecue joint will serve $5 chopped brisket sandwiches for the occasion...
RESTAURANTS
beverlyreview.net

Fundraiser to benefit St. Barnabas

Short of being tossed down a flight of stairs in a desk by a nun, John Dreznes would do anything for St. Barnabas Elementary School, where his children are students. The DJ from Beverly Records didn’t have to spring Paul Kostopanagiotou out of the Joliet State Prison to get the owner of Nicky’s of Beverly to join a “mission from God” to take care of some finishing-end costs related to the school’s renovation and expansion.
JOLIET, IL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Fundraiser In Honor Of Gloria Max

Ormond Beach, FL - Even in death, Gloria Max, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Volusia & Flagler Counties, Inc, is still raising money. Her Executive Assistant Janice L. Sumner set up the "Gloria Max Memorial Fund" on mightycause.com. The Gloria Max Memorial Fund honors our longtime Executive Director...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
sandiegomagazine.com

18th Annual Harvest for Hope Food & Wine Tasting Fundraiser

You’re invited! The Emilio Nares Foundation (ENF), a nonprofit helping families navigate their child’s journey through battling cancer is hosting their 18th annual Harvest for Hope food and wine tasting fundraiser on Saturday, September 12 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. at Coasterra. The in-person event consists of an oceanfront and outdoor venue, as well as some of San Diego’s most renowned chefs, creating unique dishes paired with wine. 100% of Harvest for Hope’s proceeds go toward ENF’s free programs for low-income families whose children are battling cancer.
SAN DIEGO, CA
texasborderbusiness.com

Panda Express Fundraiser

We invite you to stop by Panda Express on Jackson & Jackson in McAllen, TX TODAY! September 14th (10:30am – 9:30pm) in support of Boys & Girls Club of Pharr San Juan. We encourage you to enjoy some delicious food and help us in continuing to positively serve the youth, teens, and families of our communities! This fundraiser will directly impact our organizational mission: to provide a safe and nurturing environment to enable our children to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible individuals.
MCALLEN, TX
WausauPilot

Theater group to host fundraiser

WAUSAU – The Central Wisconsin Educational Theatre Alliance will present its fundraising event “Broadway by the River” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 at Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St., Wausau. The event will feature live performances by local talent, hors d’oeuvres and a. silent auction. CWETA is...
WAUSAU, WI
propertyindustryeye.com

Spicerhaart fundraisers raise £26,000

Fundraisers from Spicerhaart have raised £26,000 to take children from hospices across the UK on a dream holiday to Disneyland Paris. Employees, family and friends signed up for a half marathon around London’s landmarks which recently took place to raise money for the organisation’s independent children’s charity, Magic Moments. The...
CHARITIES

