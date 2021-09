Have you ever wanted to buy a product directly from your favorite celebrity? Or, have you ever wanted to see a product in real time before you buy, while not having to leave your couch? Well, now you can almost do exactly that. Instagram’s 10+ Days Of Live Shopping initiative launched on Sept. 1, 2021, showing users a whole new way to shop on the app. To kick things off, the brand introduced the new Instagram Live Shopping function with more than a week of live events with your favorite celebrities and brands. Viewers are able to score exclusive products and deals all while watching celebs like Selena Gomez, Kacey Musgraves, and Lil Yachty film Live on Instagram and chat through their favorite products.

RETAIL ・ 10 DAYS AGO