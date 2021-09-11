Hyper-Customized Game Tokens
The Minikin personalized 3D figurines are a customized game token or collectible for those looking to incorporate a neat collectible into their roster of game gear. The figurines are 3D-printed with a full-color face that is designed in the likeness of yourself or a friend to give them each a distinct sense of character and personality. The figures come in several size options to choose from including the original that stands at three-inches in height with a 1.5-inch base, while the Minikin Mini is two-inches tall with a one-inch base.www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0