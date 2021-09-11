CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Friday football roundup: Beechwood, CovCath win home games before next week’s showdown

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After their football teams won home games on Friday night, the coaching staffs at Beechwood and Covington Catholic turned their attention to next week’s annual showdown between the two perennial powers. Beechwood whipped Simon Kenton, 49-21, behind an impressive performance by senior quarterback Cameron Hergott. He rushed for 135 yards...

www.nkytribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Chattanooga vs. Kentucky to air exclusively on SECN+ and ESPN+

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky’s home game against Chattanooga on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Noon ET will be streamed exclusively on SEC Network+ and ESPN+ and will not be available via traditional television. Several Southeastern Conference games have been assigned to SECN+ and ESPN+ this season by the conference and its...
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS 46

Week 3 Friday Night Roundups

Kennesaw Mountain got its first 3-0 start in program history in a hard-fought, emotional battle with host Allatoona, thanks in large part to the stellar play of two-way player Savion Riley. The matchup was aired on Peachtree TV after COVID-19 protocols within Rabun County’s football program led to the cancellation of its game against Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy, and points were tough to come by for both the Mustangs and the Buccaneers from the start. After a failed 4th-down conversion attempt by Kennesaw Mountain on its opening drive, the Allatoona offense faced the same decision. Defensive pass interference gave the Buccaneers a fresh set of downs, on which Jayden Ponder capitalized with a short jaunt to the end zone to put Allatoona on the board. Gray Kelley’s 29-yard field goal attempt extended the Buccaneers’ lead before freshman RB Chance Arthur dragged four Allatoona defenders into the end zone with him to answer for the Mustangs. Quarterback Cayman Prangley successfully converted for two points for a 10-8 score, but Kelley bounced a 46.5-yarder off the crossbar and through the uprights as the half came to an end for a 13-8 Allatoona advantage at the break.
ATLANTA, GA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Friday's SHS football game at Colville canceled

Friday's Sandpoint football game at Colville (Wash.) has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Colville program, according to SHS Athletic Director Kris Knowles. The Bulldogs are working to schedule another opponent, but it's unclear if they will be able to find one, according to Knowles.
SANDPOINT, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Kenton
CharlotteObserver.com

Friday’s N.C. high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

1Chambers (4A)(4-0)d. Hickory Ridge 34-27at West Meck. 3Charlotte Catholic (4A)(2-1)lost 28-10 to Blessed Trinityvs. Providence. 4Weddington (4A)(3-1)lost 38-21 to Ardrey Kellidle. 5Richmond (4A)(3-1)d. South View 23-15Pinecrest. 6Butler (4A)(1-2)idleGaringer. 7Myers Park (4A)(2-2)lost 44-17 to Buford (GA)at Berry. 8Salisbury (2A)(3-0)d. South Rowan 53-0at West Davidson. 9South Mecklenburg (4A)(3-1)d. Cuthbertson 34-16Catawba Ridge. 10Shelby...
HIGH SCHOOL
Atlantic City Press

St. Augustine, Ocean City and Cedar Creek pick up big wins; Friday night football roundup

Jo Jo Bermudez didn't waste time breaking two Cape-Atlantic League school records Friday night. The Cedar Creek High School senior scored on a 70-yard touchdown pass play in the first quarter to lead the Pirates to a 55-0 win over Absegami in a West Jersey Football League interdivision matchup between Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District rivals.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#High School Football#American Football#Covcath#Covington Catholic#Tigers#Pioneers#Mcnicholas 27#Bluebirds#Highlands#Holy Cross#Indians
wymt.com

Eddie Gran Returns to Kentucky Football

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops has announced that Eddie Gran, former UK assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and running backs coach, will return to the program as a special assistant to the head coach, an off-the-field role. Gran served as the Wildcats’ assistant head...
LEXINGTON, KY
Crossville Chronicle

BREAKING: Stone Memorial/Upperman football moved to Tennessee Tech

Tonight's football clash between Stone Memorial and No. 10 Upperman has changed venues, as the foes will now face off at Tennessee Tech University's Tucker Stadium at 7 p.m. "Field conditions at Upperman" were cited as a cause per Stone Memorial athletic director Nathan Brown. Both teams have played a...
TENNESSEE STATE
740thefan.com

Friday High School Football Roundup

FARGO, N.D — (Nick Couzin/KVRR) Kindred football handed Central Cass their first loss of the season with a 37-0 win at home. DGF also produced a shutout taking down Perham, 48-0, to remain undefeated. On their senior night, Enderlin downs Hankinson, 24-6, in 9-man action. With the home field advantage,...
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Herald Tribune

Analysis, results, photos from Friday night's Week 2 area football games

Week 2 of the high school football season produced one gem Friday night — a seesaw battle between Cardinal Mooney Catholic and Lakewood Ranch High. The Cougars scored the final touchdown of the game midway through the fourth quarter to come away with a thrilling 35-30 victory and improve to 2-0 on the season.
SARASOTA, FL
holtvilletribune.com

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Tigers Win Home Opener

IMPERIAL — The Imperial High School football team jumped out to a 24-6 first-half lead and never looked back, beating Cibola High of Yuma, 41-14, in the home opener for the Tigers at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium on Friday, Sept. 3. Imperial (1-1 overall) got a rushing touchdown from Seth Shaw in...
IMPERIAL, CA
WCIA

Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Bruns, Johnson win Friday Football Fever Play of the Week

PAXTON (WCIA) — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Panthers are the Friday Football Fever Week 2 Play of the Week winners. Quarterback Mason Bruns quickly tossed the ball to the Aiden Johnson, faking out the defense, as Johnson raced to the end zone for the touchdown helping PBL beat Olympia 38-8. The Panthers received more than half of the social media vote between Facebook and Twitter to determine the winner, edging out runner-up Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin and third place finisher Sacred Heart-Griffin.
PAXTON, IL
Journal & Topics

Week 2 Football Roundup: MW, LA Pick Up Blowout Wins

Buffalo Grove 41, Conant 35: The passing game wasn’t working well for Buffalo Grove, but luckily for the Bison, the ground game more than made up for it. Buffalo Grove used three players to combine for 264 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Scott Murray (11 carries, 108 yards, 2 TD; 4 catches, 48 yards; 78-yard kickoff return for TD), Cole Nixon (7 carries, 86 yards, 2 TD) and QB Michael Cervantes (16 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD; 7-of-13 passing, 68 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT) led the offense for Buffalo Grove. Trystan Anderson made 22 tackles on defense to lead the Bison. The two teams were scoreless in the first quarter, but combined for four touchdowns in the second quarter as BG entered half up 21-7. Conant outscored the Bison 28-20 in the second half to make it close. Giuseppe Dugo (21 carries, 182 yards, 2 TD) and Dominick Mininni (21 carries, 94 yards, 3 TD) combined for 276 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns for Conant.
PALATINE, IL
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy