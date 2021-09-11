Friday football roundup: Beechwood, CovCath win home games before next week’s showdown

Kennesaw Mountain got its first 3-0 start in program history in a hard-fought, emotional battle with host Allatoona, thanks in large part to the stellar play of two-way player Savion Riley. The matchup was aired on Peachtree TV after COVID-19 protocols within Rabun County’s football program led to the cancellation of its game against Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy, and points were tough to come by for both the Mustangs and the Buccaneers from the start. After a failed 4th-down conversion attempt by Kennesaw Mountain on its opening drive, the Allatoona offense faced the same decision. Defensive pass interference gave the Buccaneers a fresh set of downs, on which Jayden Ponder capitalized with a short jaunt to the end zone to put Allatoona on the board. Gray Kelley’s 29-yard field goal attempt extended the Buccaneers’ lead before freshman RB Chance Arthur dragged four Allatoona defenders into the end zone with him to answer for the Mustangs. Quarterback Cayman Prangley successfully converted for two points for a 10-8 score, but Kelley bounced a 46.5-yarder off the crossbar and through the uprights as the half came to an end for a 13-8 Allatoona advantage at the break.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO