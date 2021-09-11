Police Arrest Woman in Stolen Car, Seize Weapons, Narcotics, Electronics

Police arrested a woman in possession of a stolen car in Belltown on Thursday afternoon, and recovered a handgun, narcotics, brass knuckles, a spring blade knife, and several handheld electronics.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., police were dispatched with Seattle Fire Department units to a man overdosing on narcotics at 5th Avenue and Blanchard Street. The caller stated she had already administered naloxone nasal spray in an attempt to revive the victim.

Police arrived at the location with firefighters and found two people in a running vehicle. Firefighters treated the male victim in the passenger seat while officers asked the female driver to turn off the car. When police ran a records check on the vehicle, they learned it had been reported stolen. Officers asked the woman to step out of the car, and she was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

After arresting the suspect, officers searched her purse and found brass knuckles, a spring blade knife, and a handgun that was not registered to her. The woman did not have a concealed pistol license, or a valid driver’s license.

When the car was reported stolen, the owner gave law enforcement permission to search the car if it was recovered. Officers found a bag in the car that contained methamphetamine, oxycodone, and benzodiazepine, plus a scale and a ledger with narcotic weights and corresponding prices. The arrested woman’s name was written inside the ledger. Police also recovered a dozen laptops, tablets, smart watches and other electronics from inside the car.

By this time the male victim had regained full consciousness, declined additional medical treatment, and left the scene.

The 24-year-old woman was booked into King County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and intent to distribute narcotics. Officers also requested charges for unlawful carrying of a pistol and unlawful possession of dangerous weapons.

Major Crimes Task Force Detectives responded to assist with this incident, and they will continue the investigation.