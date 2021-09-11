CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Police Arrest Woman in Stolen Car, Seize Weapons, Narcotics, Electronics

By Detective Valerie Carson
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4q8P_0bsuR8ly00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KNl8E_0bsuR8ly00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tUG0N_0bsuR8ly00

Police arrested a woman in possession of a stolen car in Belltown on Thursday afternoon, and recovered a handgun, narcotics, brass knuckles, a spring blade knife, and several handheld electronics.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., police were dispatched with Seattle Fire Department units to a man overdosing on narcotics at 5th Avenue and Blanchard Street. The caller stated she had already administered naloxone nasal spray in an attempt to revive the victim.

Police arrived at the location with firefighters and found two people in a running vehicle. Firefighters treated the male victim in the passenger seat while officers asked the female driver to turn off the car. When police ran a records check on the vehicle, they learned it had been reported stolen. Officers asked the woman to step out of the car, and she was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

After arresting the suspect, officers searched her purse and found brass knuckles, a spring blade knife, and a handgun that was not registered to her. The woman did not have a concealed pistol license, or a valid driver’s license.

When the car was reported stolen, the owner gave law enforcement permission to search the car if it was recovered. Officers found a bag in the car that contained methamphetamine, oxycodone, and benzodiazepine, plus a scale and a ledger with narcotic weights and corresponding prices. The arrested woman’s name was written inside the ledger. Police also recovered a dozen laptops, tablets, smart watches and other electronics from inside the car.

By this time the male victim had regained full consciousness, declined additional medical treatment, and left the scene.

The 24-year-old woman was booked into King County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and intent to distribute narcotics. Officers also requested charges for unlawful carrying of a pistol and unlawful possession of dangerous weapons.

Major Crimes Task Force Detectives responded to assist with this incident, and they will continue the investigation.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Man, Seize Gun After SODO RV Fire

Detectives are investigating after a RV in SODO was set on fire on Friday afternoon, and a man was arrested nearby for illegal possession of a firearm. Just before 2:30 p.m., a caller reported three men were slashing the tires of an RV in the 200 block of South Hinds Street. The caller said they also appeared to be trying to force their way into the RV.
KING COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Investigating Wednesday Afternoon Stabbing in SODO

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed near T-Mobile Park on Wednesday afternoon. At 4:35 p.m., a King County Sherriff’s Deputy was flagged down north of the intersection of 4th Avenue South and South Royal Brougham Way by a man who said he had been stabbed in the stomach. Seattle Fire Department Medics responded to the scene and transported the 50-year-old man to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
King County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
King County, WA
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Searching for Suspect in Phinney Ridge Homicide

The death of a 20-year-old woman found in Phinney Ridge earlier this month has been ruled a homicide, and detectives need your help looking for the suspect. Police have identified 23-year-old Jacaree Rashad Hardy (6 feet tall, approximately 215 lbs) as the suspect in this case. He is wanted for murder in the second degree. Detectives believe he may be in the Seattle area, or in Portland, Oregon.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

ATM Thieves Arrested After Failed Withdrawal

Police arrested three men Monday morning after they attempted to steal an ATM from Queen Anne Grocery Market. Witnesses called 911 at 4 AM Monday to report people breaking into a supermarket in the 2400 block of 6th Avenue West. Officers arrived but, according to witnesses, the suspects had already...
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stolen Car#Electronics#Seize Weapons#Seattle Fire Department#Major Crimes Task Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Seattle, Washington

Police Pursue, Arrest Wallingford Vehicular Homicide Suspect

Seattle Police Officers and Washington State Troopers pursued a North Seattle vehicular homicide suspect to Federal Way, where they arrested the man early Friday morning. Ten minutes before midnight, motorists driving northbound on Aurora Avenue North called to report the driver of a pick up truck had struck a pedestrian near North 46th Street and Aurora Avenue North. Multiple callers stated the truck driver had passed them going northbound at a high rate of speed, and then they saw a pedestrian down in the roadway. Seattle Fire Department firefighters arrived and declared the 55-year-old man deceased at the scene.
WASHINGTON STATE
Seattle, Washington

Driver Arrested After Fleeing From Police, Crashing Stolen Car

Police arrested a 31-year-old man Wednesday evening after he attempted to elude officers in a stolen vehicle, and later crashed into several parked cars in North Seattle. Around 6:30 PM, officers on patrol along the Aurora Avenue corridor spotted a vehicle they believed was taken in a carjacking. The driver in the car appeared to have been repurposed the vehicle for mobile narcotics sales. When police approached the vehicle the driver sped away.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Suspect in Thursday Evening Industrial District Shooting

Police arrested the suspect in a Thursday evening shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to his mouth. At 5:25 p.m., an employee at a business near Colorado Avenue South and South Hudson Street called 911 to report a man had just walked onto their property saying he’d been shot in the mouth. The victim told arriving officers he had been in his nearby RV with the suspect, and the two got in an argument about a bicycle. The suspect then shot the victim in the mouth. Seattle Fire Department Medics transported the 41-year-old man to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Large Police Response on Broadway After Crowd Gathers, Marches to East Precinct Following DUI Arrest

Just after 8:00 p.m., officers were flagged down about a man asleep at the wheel of his running car, which was blocking traffic in the 200 block of Broadway. Officers believed the driver was intoxicated and asked the man to step out of his vehicle, which he did. When police attempted to take the man into custody for investigation of DUI, he tried to run away and fought with officers. Officers were able to place him in handcuffs after a struggle.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Investigating After West Seattle Man Shot in Leg

Police are investigating after a West Seattle man was shot in the leg early Thursday evening. At 5:23 p.m., a woman in the 7800 block of 44th Avenue Southwest called 911 to report her 18-year-old son had been shot in the leg. When police arrived, the victim told officers the shooting had happened in Burien and he then drove himself home to West Seattle. He refused to provide any additional information about the incident. SPD officers coordinated with King County Sherriff’s Office deputies, but a shooting scene was not located.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Woman Wounded in West Seattle Shooting

A 37-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in West Seattle. Around 1:30 AM, a 21-year-old man called 911 and reported that his mother had been shot in the 4200 block of Southwest Dawson Street. Officers found the woman leaning up against a car on the street. Police...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Man, Seize Stolen Gun, Illegal Knife in Central District

Police arrested a man and recovered a stolen firearm on Saturday afternoon after the suspect pointed the gun at a security guard. Just after 1:00 p.m., a witness called to report they had just seen someone draw a weapon on a business security guard in the 2400 block of South Jackson Street. The witness said the suspect had been sleeping against the wall of the building and the security guard had approached him and said something the witness could not hear. As the security guard turned to walk away, the suspect drew a weapon from his pants and pointed it at the security guard’s back. The man then walked away from the business.
KING COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Injured in Monday Morning Shooting in Chinatown-International District

Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in the Chinatown-International District early Monday morning. At 5:14 a.m., 911 callers began reporting gunshots near the I-5 overpass at South Jackson Street. Soon after, a caller at 8th Avenue South and South King Street reported he was with a man who had been shot in the arm. Police arrived and immediately began providing aid to the victim, including applying a tourniquet to his arm. Seattle Fire Department Medics responded soon after and transported the man to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

489
Followers
1K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy