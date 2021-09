A 1-year old girl died after being left behind in a car for nearly 10 hours amid sweltering temperatures in Texas, authorities said Friday. The baby was found in the backseat by her mother at around 6 p.m. on Thursday and was pronounced dead at the scene, ABC 13 reported. She had been locked inside since 8:30 a.m. on a day where temperatures reached 95 degrees in the Houston-area.