Plant-based meat creeps its way into McDonald, fast food — becoming a $14B opportunity
The competition among purveyors of plant-based protein is heating up the fast food industry with a frenzy that resembles the increasingly hot chicken sandwich wars. On Thursday, McDonald’s (MCD) announced its plan to test its first ever plant-based burger, the McPlant, it created with Beyond Meat (BYND) in a strategic three-year partnership. For now, however, the Sept. 29 launch is limited to 10 restaurants in the United Kingdom and Ireland. On October 13th, it will expand to 250 locations before rolling out more broadly both the United Kingdom and Ireland by 2022.newsbrig.com
