US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic edges closer to calendar Grand Slam after winning epic semifinal

By Evan Lewis
newsbrig.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovak Djokovic is one win away from being the third man to clinch the calendar Grand Slam after a stunning five-set semifinal victory over Alexander Zverev at the U.S Open. Djokovic outlasted Zverev 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to book a spot in the final against Daniil Medvedev on Sunday, and if he wins again, he will join Don Budge (1938) and Rod Laver (1962, 1969) as the only men to win all four Grand Slam tournaments in a single calendar year.

