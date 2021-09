Grab a bite on Zoom with Michigan Tech hockey coach Joe Shawhan and NHL All-Star MVP and Michigan Tech alum (ME '10) John Scott on Monday, September 13 at 6 p.m. Coach Joe Shawhan grew up in Sault Ste. Marie, aka Hockey Town USA, training site for the Detroit Red Wings. Back then hockey was a neighborhood sport and every kid in his class got in on the game. During Husky Bites, he'll share stories about how he first arrived in Houghton and his brief relationship with former Head Coach John MacInnes; what it was like coaching against John Scott in Junior Hockey as a member of the Chicago Freeze; plus, his thoughts on the upcoming season.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO