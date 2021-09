For 50 years Habatat Galleries has showcased contemporary glass art in the heart of metro Detroit, growing into the largest and oldest gallery of its kind in the nation. To mark the milestone, the gallery is hosting a special 400-piece exhibition this fall, featuring work from 65 artists at its 12,000-square-foot space in Royal Oak. Diverse styles of glass art will be on display from blown to cast, flamed, laminated and more. Aaron Schey, owner and partner, describes the exhibition as an “eye-candy experience,” for its size and breadth.

ROYAL OAK, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO