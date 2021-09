In this current world, people are more aware of the news cycle and the situation in their own society than ever before. Social media and rolling news channels have brought about these changes in a big way. Of course, this does not mean that everyone agrees on what they are seeing – and there is a huge amount of polarization that goes on in the world today. However, a lot of people now feel like democracy is under threat and that it is highly important that they take steps to do something about it. If you are feeling this way yourself, you may be feeling a little powerless and wondering what you can do about it. Well, here are just a few suggestions that can give you a helping hand.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO