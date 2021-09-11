CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

Young Republicans welcome former Pence advisor to speak

By The Reporter
readthereporter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sept. 9, the Hamilton County Young Republicans welcomed Tom Rose, former Chief Strategist and Senior Advisor to Former Vice President Mike Pence. Rose gave an analysis of the current state of American politics. He also discussed his time in Israel and gave and account of his experience working in the Trump White House. Learn more about the Hamilton County Young Republicans on Facebook and at hcyoungrepublicans.org.

