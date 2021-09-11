‘Golf Courtney’s Way’ to help end EGFR lung cancer

Courtney Cox Cole was a bright light in the world. She touched the lives of so many including her golf coach at Indiana University, Sam Carmichael. He loved coaching “Court.” Her work ethic, competitive spirit and leadership skills were everything a coach dreams of in a player. Off the golf course, she was smart and quick-witted. Her laugh was contagious. Carmichael says not only was she one of the best athletes he ever coached, she was one of the best human beings.