Community calendar

Waterlife Church in Lenoir is sponsoring a 20th anniversary 9/11 Memorial Parade and Service by Caldwell County emergency services that will start at Arby’s on U.S. 321 in Hickory at 8:45 a.m. and go north to Granite Falls, where it will go left onto U.S. 321-A, then continue north through Granite Falls, Sawmills and Hudson to Lenoir, where it will turn left onto Morganton Boulevard and go to Waterlife Church at Lenoir Mall. After all emergency vehicles have arrived, there will be a short service in remembrance of those who died in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. In the event that the service can’t be held inside the church because of COVID-19, it will be held outdoors.