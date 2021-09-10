CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Caldwell County, NC

School board overrules public will

News-Topic
 8 days ago

In response to the concerns of the people of Caldwell County regarding the recent decision of the Caldwell County Board of Education in filling the vacant seat on the board:. Last month, the Caldwell County Board of Education made the decision to select a person to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of board member Chris Bumgarner. Many constituents of Caldwell County questioned this decision since the board appointed someone who ran for the board in 2020 and had the lowest number of votes. Although the board acted within the rules according to board policy, which states that the board can appoint a replacement for the vacated seat, we do not think that this process was done ethically.

www.newstopicnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caldwell County, NC
Government
County
Caldwell County, NC
Caldwell County, NC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Ethnic Minorities#Census#Lenoir Editor

Comments / 0

Community Policy