School board overrules public will

In response to the concerns of the people of Caldwell County regarding the recent decision of the Caldwell County Board of Education in filling the vacant seat on the board:. Last month, the Caldwell County Board of Education made the decision to select a person to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of board member Chris Bumgarner. Many constituents of Caldwell County questioned this decision since the board appointed someone who ran for the board in 2020 and had the lowest number of votes. Although the board acted within the rules according to board policy, which states that the board can appoint a replacement for the vacated seat, we do not think that this process was done ethically.