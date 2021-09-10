Gregory Oliver Sr.

Mr. Gregory Rufus Oliver Sr., 57, of Lenoir went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at his home. Born Sept. 29, 1963, in Watauga County, Greg was a son of Margaret Trivette Oliver and the late Rufus Oliver. Greg was a self-taught handyman. He was a jack of all trades, including carpentry, plumbing and engine repair. Greg will be remembered as being a friend to everyone and always willing to lend a helping hand. What he enjoyed most was spending time with family, especially his granddaughter, Olivia, his little princess. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Michael McNeely; his mother-in-law, Betty Holder; father-in-law, Kenneth Crump; and brother-in-law, Wayne Crump.