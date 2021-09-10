CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lenoir, NC

Gregory Oliver Sr.

News-Topic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Gregory Rufus Oliver Sr., 57, of Lenoir went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at his home. Born Sept. 29, 1963, in Watauga County, Greg was a son of Margaret Trivette Oliver and the late Rufus Oliver. Greg was a self-taught handyman. He was a jack of all trades, including carpentry, plumbing and engine repair. Greg will be remembered as being a friend to everyone and always willing to lend a helping hand. What he enjoyed most was spending time with family, especially his granddaughter, Olivia, his little princess. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Michael McNeely; his mother-in-law, Betty Holder; father-in-law, Kenneth Crump; and brother-in-law, Wayne Crump.

www.newstopicnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Watauga County, NC
City
Lenoir, NC
Lenoir, NC
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Oliver
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
John Wayne

Comments / 0

Community Policy