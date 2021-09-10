CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

A simple life, a simple faith

By DeAnna Chester
News-Topic
 9 days ago

Recently, I read a note on Pinterest that said, “It’s weird being the same age as old people.” That is how I feel about my impending 57th birthday this week. It is weird to be this old, but it is also freeing. Once you reach a certain age, you are...

www.newstopicnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
fayettecountyrecord.com

A Simple Act of Gratitude

You just gotta think, sometimes there’s no justice in this world. Or, as Finley Peter Dunne (1867-1936) wrote, “’Justice is blind.” Blind she is, an’ deef an’ dumb an’ has a wooden leg.” For if fairness be the law of the land, then the last person whose home should be in Hurricane Ida’s path would be Dana White. Yet it was the eye of Ida that passed directly over Dana’s house, plucking her roof…
SOCIETY
goodmenproject.com

Keeping Parenting Simple

Recently someone shared with me the “yes space” idea… which is, essentially, putting a young child into a completely safe space, a space in which “no” doesn’t need to happen. The person sharing this came up with a lengthy explanation, but really, just from the phrase, I knew exactly what...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
News-Topic

What can we take to heaven?

Jacob Braude tells the story of a man who hadn’t seen an old friend in years. “How is your wife?” the man asked. “She’s in heaven,” replied the friend. “Oh, I’m sorry.” Quickly realizing this was not the appropriate response, he added, “I mean, I’m glad.” And that was even worse. Finally, he said, “Well, I’m surprised.”
RELIGION
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: Stewardship Demands Public Acknowledgement

My word for today is steward or stewardship. I haven’t found this very important word in the Bible yet, but I have heard many a pastor preach on it. From the pulpit I’ve heard the question asked, “Are we good stewards of our own sexuality?”  I have personally received the message of stewardship as it has related to tithing. However, […]
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Amomama

My Parents Forced Me to Choose: Give My Kidney to My Brother or Be Disowned – Story of the Day

I was threatened with abandonment by my parents if I refused to donate a kidney to my ailing younger brother and ended up making a decision that changed my life. I was five when my little brother Jeremy was born. I was very excited, waiting for my mom to come home with the baby, but Jeremy had to stay in the hospital. What I was too young to realize at the time was that Jeremy was very ill.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

“How Can I Help?” Woman’s Simple Question Ends Up Saving Coworker’s Life.

With over 100,000 people on the waitlist to receive a new kidney, it’s no wonder finding a matching donor can feel like a literal miracle. That’s why Joey Acuña, a physical therapy technician, tried to avoid this last-case scenario for so long. But once his at-home dialysis treatments, which sometimes lasted up to 10 hours, were no longer enough, he began running out of viable options.
ADVOCACY
Lowell Sun

Stress at work — with triplets on the way

DEAR ANNIE: I am a 39-year-old man who is married to the greatest wife in the world. We have three boys and one girl; our oldest is 19, and our youngest is 8. A couple of years ago, I started a cabinet-making business, and it is growing faster than I could have imagined. Our oldest son works full time with me. Even with his help, I am falling further and further behind on work. In a world where everyone is used to next-day delivery, it seems like customers don’t understand that the type of custom work I do takes time. I don’t want to turn down requests, though, because we’re trying to get out of debt. We’ve been doing pretty well so far. We paid off our last credit card about six months ago. After years of living with a stress cloud over our heads, it felt like things were finally getting better.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Examiner

Biden rejects Catholic teaching on who is a human

President Joe Biden publicly proclaims the Catholic faith, and he uses it to his political benefit. The news media calls him “deeply Catholic .”. That makes it very relevant that he explicitly and publicly rejects a bedrock belief of the Catholic Church. “I respect those who believe life begins at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Simple Life#Faith#Pearly Gates#Pinterest#Un Christian#Un American#Baptist#Social Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
astrology.com

This Is Your Most Powerful Psychic Ability According to Your Moon Sign

In astrology, the moon is connected to ancient wisdom, divination, and feminine power. For that reason, your strongest psychic ability can be linked to the zodiac sign energy of your moon sign. When considering the natural relationship between the sun and moon, we all know that the sun bestows light,...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy