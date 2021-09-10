CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

EPL Week 4 Betting Breakfast: Brentford vs. Brighton

By Sports Grid
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps only overshadowed by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, the story of the year in this young EPL season has to be the undefeated Brentford. After seeing off Arsenal in shocking fashion in week one, Brentford earned two impressive ties versus Southampton and Aston Villa, both of which were on the road. The Brentford Community Stadium will be rocking this Saturday afternoon as they welcome their club back home when they play host to the visiting Brighton and Hove Albion. Does the Brentford Premier League Cinderella story continue, or do the seagulls spoil the homecoming party?

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Brighton matchwinner Trossard: A special way to beat Brentford

Brighton matchwinner Leandro Trossard was delighted with victory at Brentford. The Belgium international scored the only goal of the game when he found some space on the edge of the Bees' box before firing into the bottom right corner, sending the away supporters into raptures. “It was a special way...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Brentford 0-1 Brighton: Leandro Trossard scores late winner for visitors

Leandro Trossard's fine 90th-minute strike saw Brighton end Brentford's unbeaten start to the Premier League season. With an evenly-contested game seemingly heading for a stalemate, Trossard fired in a low shot from the edge of the box to give Brighton their third win of the season. That was only Brighton's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Tribal Football

Brighton captain Dunk: Victory at Brentford proof of maturity

Lewis Dunk believes Saturday's win over Brentford is emblematic of Brighton's rising maturity. The Seagulls nabbed a late away win over Bees thanks to an injury time strike from Leandro Trossard. Dunk told The Argus: "I think last year we don't win a game like that. "Probably last year we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Brentford midfielder Shandon Baptiste delighted to start Brighton defeat

Brentford midfielder Shandon Baptiste was delighted to start in Saturday's defeat to Brighton. The 23-year-old missed the majority of last season after he required knee surgery in October and sustained a minor problem before this campaign got under way to further delay his comeback. He made a late cameo off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Don’t use excuses’: Thomas Frank dismisses Wolves’ time-wasting claims

Brentford manager Thomas Frank batted away complaints over time-wasting from Wolves boss Bruno Lage and insisted his side fully deserved their first Premier League away victory as they won 2-0 at Molineux.Ivan Toney terrorised the team he almost joined seven years ago – his 2014 transfer from Northampton scuppered by a failed medical – as he won and scored a penalty, set up Byran Mbeumo for the second and had two goals disallowed in the first half alone.The striker then chipped in defensively after a second-half red card for Shandon Baptiste put Brentford on the back foot in the closing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epl#Arsenal#Southampton
Tribal Football

Brentford boss Thomas Frank: We must learn from Brighton defeat

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says they must learn from their late defeat to Brighton. Leandro Trossard struck a 90th minute winner for the visitors. Frank later said: "It was an even game between two sides that wanted to get on top. Until the 75th minute, we were better or at least had more dangerous situations.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Brentford boss Frank: Brighton clash can be inspiration for clubs through English football pyramid

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says their clash with Brighton will be a landmark game for English football. The two teams have previously met in League One and Two. "It is important to have relegation and promotion, it is a big part of the sport and what we are playing for, trying to win, to achieve something – and also in some cases try to avoid something," said Frank.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

EPL Week 4 Weekend Wagering Windup: Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

Kicking things off in the Weekend Windup for Week 4, we have title contenders Chelsea on tap, who welcome mid-table upstarts Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge. In a crucial match for both clubs, we take a closer look at the matchup but be sure to check out all the latest odds for this weekend’s EPL agenda on FanDuel Sportsbook!
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Graham Potter pleased to see Brighton racking up wins after Brentford triumph

Graham Potter praised his Brighton side after they continued their fine start to the new campaign with a 1-0 win at Brighton. Leandro Trossard struck in the 90th minute in west London to make it three wins out of four for the Seagulls in the Premier League. It took them 19 games in the top flight to reach that tally last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
nbcsportsedge.com

Best Total Bets for EPL Matchday Four Slate

Sometimes in betting, you’re better lucky than good. If you’ll recall my last totals column, you’ll remember I was *this* close to recommending three losers after four straight winners. Then, everything smoothed out. Villa and Brentford scored two in the first 13 minutes, then none for the rest of the...
SOCCER
SportsGrid

EPL Week 4 Wagering Weekend Windup: Leeds vs. Liverpool

An old-timey Premier league rivalry is on tap in week four’s Weekend Windup, which will be light Brazillian talent as soccer federations and national health agencies went tit for tat during the week over circus act COVID rules. The traditional northern England battle will feel especially antiquated with South American talent forced to watch from the stands what promises to be a heavy tackling, card issuing affair as blue-collar giants Liverpool and Leeds tangle at Elland Road. We dive into the mud on this one, but you can check out all the EPL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook!
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: See Brighton stun Brentford in final minute from pitchside

See Brighton's last minute victory at Brentford from pitchside. Brighton fans enjoyed an away day to remember on Saturday after Leandro Trossard's last-minute winner secured a 1-0 victory at Brentford. Owner Tony Bloom took in the win with the away fans as Trossard drove home after some super work in...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy