Needles, CA

Downtown Needles, CA: Needles Eagles Aerie 2599’s Patriot Day 2021 Remembrance Ceremony will be held early morning Saturday remembering 20 years ago the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowntown Needles, California: Members of the Needles Eagles Aerie 2599 will be conducting their Patriot Day 2021 Remembrance Ceremony starting at 5:40 a.m. PT on Saturday, September 11th, 2021 remembering 20 years ago the terrorist attacks on 9/11. The Patriot Day 2021 Remembrance Ceremony will occur in front of the...

Comments / 0

 

