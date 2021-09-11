CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiko Hatano has joined our community and looks forward to sharing her Japanese culture

Cover picture for the articleAiko Hatano has joined our community and looks forward to sharing her Japanese culture. We are delighted to welcome Aiko Hatano to our campus and community. Aiko is a volunteer Japanese Outreach Coordinator with JOI (Japan Outreach Initiative). We at Mayville State will serve as her host for the next two years. Funded by The Japan Foundation Center for Global Partnership (CGP) and administered by the Laurasian Institution, JOI was created to build stronger links among people, communities, academic institutions, and organizations in the United States and Japan.

